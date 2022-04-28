Aylesbury United and Vale Dynamos look to next season

Celebrations and congratulations after Jamie Rudd scored the opening goal for Ducks against Bedford Town Picture by Mike Snell

However, two goals from the league’s top scorer Rene Howe before half time put the home side ahead.

Despite holding their own and matching their hosts in the second period, the Ducks were unable to find an equaliser, in what was an entertaining encounter, given that it was a match with nothing really at stake.

Despite defeat, there was plenty to be pleased about from the display and the manner in which the Ducks have ended the season, with a sense of confidence looking ahead to next season.

Ben Williams side finish the season 14th in the Southern League Division One Central, with 43 points from 38 games.

Aylesbury Vale Dynamos were beaten 4-0 at home by a strong Harpenden Town on Saturday in their last match of the season.

But Dynamos won 1-0 last Tuesday hosting Oxhey Jets.

Kris Collier, an U18s player this season, made the perfect start to his senior career with the club when he stepped up into the first team and scored the winner with a 25 yard rocket.

Steve Bateman will now look to strengthen the team to push for a higher league position next season as the club look forward to pre-season friendlies in July.

They finished 14th in the Spartan South Midlands Premier Division.

Dynamos’ Development team are now third in their table with two matches to play. They were due to play AFC Hayes last night (Tuesday) and then top team Harrow Borough on Saturday, which could potentially be a straight shoot-out of winner takes all in the League.

The U18s completed their final match in Sunday Youth football with an impressive 2-2 draw against league winners, AFC Lightning. The club wish them well and hope to see some of them pull on a Dynamos shirt next year for one of the adult teams.

The Under 14s Dynamos won the League Cup, beating Risborough Rangers at Burnham FC.