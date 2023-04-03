Aylesbury United aim to avoid relegation play-off

Aylesbury United boss Jack Wells.

​The Ducks currently sit fourth-from-bottom, one place and one point above Highworth in 17th place.

Dropping back into the bottom three carries with it the risk of facing a potential inter-step play-off at the end of the season with one of the runners-up from a step five league to see who plays at what level next season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Indeed, Aylesbury were due to face Highworth in a six-pointer last weekend but a waterlogged pitch put paid to the fixture taking place, with no new date yet set for the game.