Aylesbury United aim to avoid relegation play-off
Aylesbury United hope to return to action this weekend as they continue their attempts to get clear of the SPL Division One Central bottom three.
The Ducks currently sit fourth-from-bottom, one place and one point above Highworth in 17th place.
Dropping back into the bottom three carries with it the risk of facing a potential inter-step play-off at the end of the season with one of the runners-up from a step five league to see who plays at what level next season.
Indeed, Aylesbury were due to face Highworth in a six-pointer last weekend but a waterlogged pitch put paid to the fixture taking place, with no new date yet set for the game.
The Ducks will now face AFC Dunstable on Tuesday night (4th), before going to Waltham Abbey on Saturday and hosting Thame United on Easter Monday. Their next three opponents currently occupy 11th, 12th and 13th in the league respectively although only Thame can realistically be caught.