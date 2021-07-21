Aylesbury star Ellen White hits brace to fire Team GB to victory in Tokyo 2020 Olympics opener

Aylesbury s Ellen White was ruthless scoring both goals in a 2-0 win for Great Britain against Chile in their Olympics opener today (July 21).

White was the first player to score in the tournament finishing twice in the first game of the Tokyo 2020 women's football tournament.

Both goals showcased both White's skill and excellent penalty box instincts. She opened the scoring by anticipating a knock down, to whack in a half-volley just a few yards out from the Chile goal.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The tribute to Ellen White in Aylesbury

Her second, saw the Man City striker once again create space for herself, before contorting in the air to guide home a volley, which arrowed into the corner.

Team GB now sit atop Group F, but face tougher tests with hosts Japan and Canada the other adversaries within the UK team's group.

White was part of the first ever British women's football team to compete in the Olympics, she started the squad's 2-0 defeat to Canada in the quarter-finals.

But, stepping up at major tournaments has since become the norm for the 32-year-old. She was of course England's top scorer at the 2019 World Cup, no player scored more than her six goals in France.

In her six appearances for Great Britain, White, now has a prolific four goals. Aylesbury's finest is now the top-scorer in the Women's Super League and coming off a season where she buried eight goals in just 14 appearances.

Despite another fine goalscoring season, her Man City team came up short finishing, second behind Chelsea who they trailed by four points in the final standings.