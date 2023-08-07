Aylesbury set to get league season under way after FA Cup draw

Aylesbury United boss Jack Wells.

​They’ll begin with matches against two newly-promoted sides, as they visit Stotfold on Saturday before hosting Leighton Town next Wednesday night.

The games will follow the Ducks’ foray into the FA Cup, which ended in a 1-1 draw at Fairford Town last weekend.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Captain Jack Wood’s late header earned a replay, which will take place on Wednesday night (9th) with a 7.45pm start.

The winners will then host Clevedon Town on August 19 in the next round.

Boss Jack Wells said of the results: "The reality is there were some fundamentals today I wanted us to be a little better at, and that's probably why we haven't gone through.