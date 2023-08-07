News you can trust since 1832
Register
BREAKING
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Coronation Street and Doctors star dead at 75 after cancer battle
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70

Aylesbury set to get league season under way after FA Cup draw

​Aylesbury United get back into league action this weekend as they begin their Southern Premier League Division One Central campaign.
By Sports Reporter
Published 7th Aug 2023, 17:23 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Aug 2023, 17:23 BST
Aylesbury United boss Jack Wells.Aylesbury United boss Jack Wells.
Aylesbury United boss Jack Wells.

​They’ll begin with matches against two newly-promoted sides, as they visit Stotfold on Saturday before hosting Leighton Town next Wednesday night.

The games will follow the Ducks’ foray into the FA Cup, which ended in a 1-1 draw at Fairford Town last weekend.

Captain Jack Wood’s late header earned a replay, which will take place on Wednesday night (9th) with a 7.45pm start.

The winners will then host Clevedon Town on August 19 in the next round.

Boss Jack Wells said of the results: "The reality is there were some fundamentals today I wanted us to be a little better at, and that's probably why we haven't gone through.

"It was probably a fair result on reflection but if we take earlier chances in the second-half then the game’s done. There are gears to go through on Wednesday for sure.”

Related topics:AylesburySouthern Premier LeagueLeighton Town