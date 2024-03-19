Aylesbury secure late leveller at Hertford

​A late equaliser saw Aylesbury United gain a point at Hertford Town on Saturday as they continue their battle for survival in SPL Division One Central.
By Sports Reporter
Published 19th Mar 2024, 14:28 GMT
Updated 19th Mar 2024, 14:28 GMT
Brayden Daniels celebrates his slightly fortunate equaliser. Photo: Mike Snell.Brayden Daniels celebrates his slightly fortunate equaliser. Photo: Mike Snell.
​The 2-2 draw left the Ducks three points clear of the relegation zone going into Tuesday night’s home game with high-flying Waltham Abbey, played after this week’s Herald went to press.

Tom Cove steered Aylesbury in front after 37 minutes of Saturday’s game, but Hertford levelled within a minute through Brian Garzon.

Sudayisi Sendege’s header put the hosts in front early in the second-half, but after they then hit the crossbar, Aylesbury made them pay as Brayden Daniel’s cross somewhat fortuitously went straight through the goalkeeper’s legs and into the net to earn a point.

Following Tuesday’s game with Waltham Abbey, Aylesbury then host play-off challengers North Leigh on Saturday before going to Kidlington on Wednesday night in something of a six-pointer.

