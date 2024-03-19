Aylesbury secure late leveller at Hertford

Brayden Daniels celebrates his slightly fortunate equaliser. Photo: Mike Snell.

​The 2-2 draw left the Ducks three points clear of the relegation zone going into Tuesday night’s home game with high-flying Waltham Abbey, played after this week’s Herald went to press.

Tom Cove steered Aylesbury in front after 37 minutes of Saturday’s game, but Hertford levelled within a minute through Brian Garzon.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Bucks Herald within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sudayisi Sendege’s header put the hosts in front early in the second-half, but after they then hit the crossbar, Aylesbury made them pay as Brayden Daniel’s cross somewhat fortuitously went straight through the goalkeeper’s legs and into the net to earn a point.