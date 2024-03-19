Aylesbury secure late leveller at Hertford
The 2-2 draw left the Ducks three points clear of the relegation zone going into Tuesday night’s home game with high-flying Waltham Abbey, played after this week’s Herald went to press.
Tom Cove steered Aylesbury in front after 37 minutes of Saturday’s game, but Hertford levelled within a minute through Brian Garzon.
Sudayisi Sendege’s header put the hosts in front early in the second-half, but after they then hit the crossbar, Aylesbury made them pay as Brayden Daniel’s cross somewhat fortuitously went straight through the goalkeeper’s legs and into the net to earn a point.
Following Tuesday’s game with Waltham Abbey, Aylesbury then host play-off challengers North Leigh on Saturday before going to Kidlington on Wednesday night in something of a six-pointer.