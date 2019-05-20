Aylesbury’s Ellen White aims to rule the world after England call-up

Aylesbury’s Ellen White has made it her goal to replace the bronze medal hanging on her bedroom door with a shiny new gold one at this summer’s FIFA Women’s World Cup, following confirmation of her call-up to Phil Neville’s squad.

The 30-year-old has been using the third-place prize she picked up from Canada in 2015 as her main source of motivation in the run up to this year’s tournament and she is confident the Lionesses can be victorious out in France.

Neville’s announcement last week revealed that White, a former student at Grange School in Aylesbury, has been included in her third consecutive England World Cup squad and will form an integral part as one of the more experienced members of the group.

England will play two more warm-up games against Denmark and New Zealand before embarking on their mission in June and White is clear in her mind that bringing the trophy home is the primary objective.

“I still have my bronze medal from 2015 hanging up on my bedroom door so I use that as motivation to improve, not just myself, but the country I play for,” said the Birmingham City star, who’s also played for Arsenal and Chelsea.

“This is going to be the biggest and the best World Cup that there has ever been, so we need to take each game as it comes when we get there.

“The group is a tough one, but we haven’t shied away from saying that we can go there, do well, and win it.

“I’d really like to replace that bronze medal too – that would be really nice.

“We have never shied away from the fact that we want to be number one in the world and that means beating the best countries.

“The two teams ranked above us [USA and Germany] are very good and we need to consistently beat those types of teams and do it at big tournaments if we want to be the best in the world.”

The striker has accumulated 80 caps and 28 goals for her country since she made her debut almost a decade ago and has overseen a monumental rise in popularity of the women’s game during that time.

England host New Zealand in a Road to France international at 1pm on June 1 at the Amex Stadium in Brighton.

