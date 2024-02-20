Aylesbury lose out at home to Cirencester
The result leaves the Ducks just a point above the relegation zone, although Thame United have one game in hand and bottom-placed Kempston Rovers, whilst nine points adrift, still have three games in hand and beat leaders Bedford Town last weekend.
Saturday’s game saw the visitors two up by half-time thanks to strikes from George Peare and Ben Whitehead.
Whitehead struck again midway through the second-half, and although Nick Peare put through his own net to reduce the arrears soon afterwards, the Ducks couldn’t force any further goals and the visitors took the points.
This weekend sees Aylesbury on the road as they go to Hadley, who are just two places and one point above the Ducks but having played three games fewer than Dave Tuttle’s side.