​Aylesbury lose out at home to Cirencester

Action from Saturday's defeat. Photo: Mike Snell.

​The result leaves the Ducks just a point above the relegation zone, although Thame United have one game in hand and bottom-placed Kempston Rovers, whilst nine points adrift, still have three games in hand and beat leaders Bedford Town last weekend.

Saturday’s game saw the visitors two up by half-time thanks to strikes from George Peare and Ben Whitehead.

Whitehead struck again midway through the second-half, and although Nick Peare put through his own net to reduce the arrears soon afterwards, the Ducks couldn’t force any further goals and the visitors took the points.