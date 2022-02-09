Aylesbury football club asks for local support winning competition to improve community facilities

A football club in Aylesbury is asking for local support winning a competition for non-league squads which could transform the team's facilities and improve its social hub.

Aylesbury Vale Dynamos is one of the non-league teams currently up for a £10,000 donation from Buildbase.

Buildbase which sponsors the FA Trophy is providing funding to the team that acquires the most votes in its ongoing poll.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bingo Night at the hub

At the time of writing, the Dynamos hold a narrow lead over West Sussex-based club, Midhurst & Easebourne FC in the voting.

If successful, the money raised will go towards renovating the first team changing room, which is well overdue for a makeover staff say.

Also, the money would be used to enhance the clubhouse by the Haywood Way site.

The clubhouse after a typical round of Sunday fixtures

Which doubles as a social hub and a multi-sports facility popular with youngsters and social groups.

As well as a place where Aylesbury's youth teams can hang out after their matches, it is also used for bingo and other non-footballing get-togethers.

Currently, the club is unsure on how it can afford to modernise and makeover the changing room or extend the popular hub by the playing pitches.

Mike Borrett the Aylesbury Vale Dynamos chairman, told The Bucks Herald: "In the clubhouse we've got a big piece of dead space that we'd like to open up.

The Aylesbury Dynamos Wildcats squad

"It's an old kitchen. We want to have a retro games machine in there for the kids. We've got a pool table so we'll put that in there.

"At the moment the clubhouse isn't very big and seeing as we have over 500 members in the club, it's a bit of a squeeze.

"By taking that wall out and extending it, we'd have room to fit another 40-50 people in there.

"We have quite a lot of club meetings in there, the kids come in to watch football matches. We have three local darts teams that use it as well.

"We've had the Florence Nightingale Hospice guys in there, the money would give us the space to offer the club up for people to do other things.

"It's become a bit of a social hub, for a big game we'll have kids coming down from the local schools.

"They'll come down watch the match, play a bit of pool, play a bit of darts, and we've got Sky on tv for them as well."

Undoubtedly, the money would also help the football team, which looks after many talented youngsters in the area.

Meaning many schoolchildren in Aylesbury who use the Dynamos resources to get crucial exercise and develop their abilities to thrive in a team setting, will see the benefits.

Miked added: "We've appointed a head of football development. Part of what we're doing is looking at actual specific teams and a bit of teaching with the kids.

"Saying, 'If you look at this actual specific passage of play, this is what you've done here'. So, there's a bit of learning involved as well.

"We've had referees courses down there for young referees. We put a lot of young referees through their courses at the club.