​Aylesbury & District League teams’ destiny is decided in final week

​Great Missenden finally got their hands on the Premier Division trophy on the home turf of their rivals AVD Sports.

AVD needed to avoid defeat to take the title but 1-0 win in the downpour for Missenden gave them the title by three points.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tring Athletic Zebras’ debut season sees them finish in the bottom two with Rivets Sports who immediately return to Division One.

Premier Division champions Great Missenden.

Aylesbury Vale won Division One last week with AWFC promoted alongside them. Kings Sports and Stone Utd finished in the bottom two.

In Division Two, Potten End grabbed the six points they needed in two games over Aylesbury Vale Reserves, to win the title by two points.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Stoke Mandeville Reserves finish second over Prestwood Reserves on goal difference with Rivets Sport Reserves finishing bottom.