Aylesbury & District League sides battle it out in the cup

Aylesbury & District League Round-up.

The focus was on the official first round of the Berks & Bucks County Cup with seven of the league’s nine sides who entered in action.

There have been many qualms over the change to the competition that now mixes grassroots teams with semi-professional and unfortunately none of the three ADL sides managed to beat their opponent from a neighbouring league.

Wingrave battled well to only go down 2-3 at home to Aston Clinton, Prestwood went down 4-1 after a long trip to MK Wanderers, while Aylesbury Vale – unbeaten in the league – were majorly humbled 11-0 at home to Old Bradwell St Peter who are second in the SML Division Two.

Three teams are in the hat - Stoke Mandeville received a bye whilst Elmhurst beat Rivets Sports 7-0 and Haddenham Utd, despite being a division below, beat Wendover 3-2.

In the other cup game, Potten End, favourites for Division Two, obliterated Oving from the division above 5-0 ,with four goals in the first 20 minutes, to go into the Sheffield Jackman quarter finals thanks to Liam Picton's hat-trick and a Kieran Hopkins brace.

Back in League Action it seems to be a two horse race in the Premier Division. Great Missenden recovered from dropping points last week with a 3-0 away win at Thame B. Charlie Brooks’ penalty opened the scoring before a bizarre tackle by Sean Pulley ricocheted back over the Thame keeper from the half way line, a late third from Brooks’ volley sealing the win.

AVD Sports ended Toqeers Titans’ mini-streak with a 3-1 away win, scoring all three goals in the last 15 minutes.

FC Bierton may still have a say in the chase as they ran into a 4-0 half-time lead over Tring Athletic Zebras, 5-1 the final score as Ian Pearce, Chris Davies, Jay Court, Jordan Bell and Ryan Short all got on the scoresheet.

In Division One AWFC went back to the top after coming from behind three times in a 4-3 win over Stoke Mandeville thanks to a Lewis Hampton treble.

Stone United’s good run was ended by Ludgershall who came away with a 6-2 away win.

The final game saw FC Aristocrat win a massive bottom of the table clash as they beat Kings Sports 3-1,Jamie Knight, Tom Burton and Matt Bradbury netting.

In Division Two, Thame C romped to a 8-0 away half-time lead over Rivets Sports, Ben Floyd with four of his side’s goals. Rivets gained some respect, winning the second-half 3-0 for an 8-3 final score.

Stoke Mandeville Reserves are on their tail still as they beat Prestwood Reserves 3-2 who ended up with ten men. George Sirbu (2) and another Charlie Skiller goal the Stoke Mandeville scorers.

AWFC Reserves beat Aylesbury Hornets 4-2, two own goals from long throws adding to George Robinson and Elliot Johnson goals in the first half. Aaron Bazzle Huddlestone and Dayle Shaw headers registering for Hornets and a smart Darren Woolard save and the crossbar preventing further Hornets goals.

Daniel Bell (2), Matty Hodges and Corbin Rose goals saw Wendover Reserves beat Ludgershall Reserves 4-1 as the losers tumble down the table and without a win in five games.