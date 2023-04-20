With just three more Saturdays to go of the Aylesbury & District Football League season the games, scores and interesting results just keep giving.

Teams may be looking for a new challenge and it seems Aylesbury & District Football offers it all.

Our last cup final has been sorted after another awesome game between AVD Sports and Great Missenden that saw AVD win 3-2 to face Wendover in Monday’s 24th Presidents League Cup Final.

Aylesbury & District League round-up.

In a game that Missenden controlled and should have led in the first 25 minutes, AVD took the lead into the break. Missenden imploded early in the second-half, playing with nine men for ten minutes after a double sin-bin, to then go 3-0 despite AVD not scoring against the nine men.

When both sides were 11v11 Missenden did grab a goal back before Sean Cole's red card for AVD. Galvanised Missenden made it 3-2 before a 95th minute penalty was given to Missenden. However, the last kick of the game saw AVD Keeper David Daley spectacularly keep out the spot-kick to send AVD to their third final.

Back in league action, with the top two not playing the chase for third hots up. Elmhurst hold that position but Prestwood beat Wingrave 3-2 to move fifth and within a point, whilst FC Bierton beat bottom side Rivets Sports 4-3 to sit fourth.

Rivets end a hard season with just one point but will no doubt be back with returning players. Tristan Harry's hat-trick helped Wendover beat Toqeer Titans 7-1 to end any relegation concerns, rolling in 6-0 up at the break. Titans will have to hope Tring Athletic Zebras don't surprise Great Missenden if their own poor form continues.

In Division One, Aylesbury Vale missed the chance to make their rivals need maximum points for the title but have sealed back to back promotions as they ended their season with a 1-1 draw with Oving, who settle for fifth place. AWFC have their destiny in their own hands as they need two wins and a draw from their final three games, that would push their goal difference above Aylesbury Vale's as well.

AWFCs last game is against Haddenham Utd who moved into third with a 3-0 revenge win over St Leonard's. If AWFC were to drop points in their next two games and Haddenham win their double header at Kings Sports, that final game could see Haddenham sneak second place and Aylesbury Vale would win the title.

Stoke Mandeville are down to fourth after a 5-5 draw with Kings Sports on Friday night but if Haddenham earn less than three points in those final three games Mandeville could pinch third.

At the bottom Kings Sports’ transformation sees them need to win all three of their last three games to avoid the drop, and hope AWFC beat Ludgershall, who just need a point to stay out of the bottom two in that game. Thame D secured their place in the Division with a 4-4 draw with FC Aristocrat in the final game.

In Division Two the biggest score of the season and possibly the largest score line between teams in the same division occurred as AWFC Reserves annihilated Aylesbury Vale Reserves 18-0, Elliot Johnson with another four goals as Rhys Cairnie also scored four from the bench. That swing in goal difference puts AW back in the hunt now.

Stoke Mandeville Reserves lead the table after a 4-3 win over Ludgershall Reserves with a number of late second half goals. Mandeville probably just need to win their last game and by a reasonable score to secure a top two slot.

However, Prestwood Reserves’ 4-2 win over Thame C, who are now battling Wendover Reserves for fifth place, keeps things in their own hands potentially as they face AWFC and Potten End in their final two games.