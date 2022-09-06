Aylesbury & District League round-up: Great Missenden start with a big win
The Aylesbury & District Football League, sponsored by Michael Anthony, returned last weekend.
Last season’s runners up Great Missenden started with an 8-1 pummelling of Prestwood, Daniel Moss with a debut hat-trick.
Debutants Toqeers Titans drew 2-2 at Thame B, while Tring Athletic Zebras had a 3-2 win over Rivets Sports for whom Ryan Sunderland was on target along with an own goal.
FC Bierton walloped Wingrave 5-1, while AVD Sports won 2-1 at Elmhurst, Jack Maddran with a brace.
In Division One, Kings Sports went down 4-2 away at Oving, Josh Dance scoring twice for Oving and Luke Chapman scoring Sports’ first goal.
Haddenham Utd stunned Stoke Mandeville with a 5-1 away win; Joshua Kidby (2) Kyle Hopkins, Luke Sallis and Jamie Gaffney all scoring.
St Leonard's came away from Ludgershall with a 4-2 win, Matt Farrell (2), Rickshaw Maguire and Jack Levelle on target, while Aylesbury Vale beat Stone Utd 1-0 thanks to Sanwal Hussain’s winner.
In Division Two, Aylesbury Vale Reserves won 4-2 at Wingrave Development. Lewis Walker, Luke Sellar, Shahaab Raja and Edward Richings on the score sheet.
Potten End enjoyed a 3-2 win over Ludgershall Reserves; George Biggerdike (2) and Ben Caddington on target.
Oving Reserves saw off Aylesbury Hornets 3-2 while Stoke Mandeville Reserves humbled Rivets Reserves 6-1, Jay Hollihead, Tony Castielle (2), Charlie Davies (2) and Brandon Bray-Sackey with the goals.
Prestwood Reserves forfeited their game with Thame C.