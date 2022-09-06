Aylesbury & District League round-up: Great Missenden start with a big win

Aylesbury & District League round-up.

Last season’s runners up Great Missenden started with an 8-1 pummelling of Prestwood, Daniel Moss with a debut hat-trick.

Debutants Toqeers Titans drew 2-2 at Thame B, while Tring Athletic Zebras had a 3-2 win over Rivets Sports for whom Ryan Sunderland was on target along with an own goal.

FC Bierton walloped Wingrave 5-1, while AVD Sports won 2-1 at Elmhurst, Jack Maddran with a brace.

In Division One, Kings Sports went down 4-2 away at Oving, Josh Dance scoring twice for Oving and Luke Chapman scoring Sports’ first goal.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Haddenham Utd stunned Stoke Mandeville with a 5-1 away win; Joshua Kidby (2) Kyle Hopkins, Luke Sallis and Jamie Gaffney all scoring.

St Leonard's came away from Ludgershall with a 4-2 win, Matt Farrell (2), Rickshaw Maguire and Jack Levelle on target, while Aylesbury Vale beat Stone Utd 1-0 thanks to Sanwal Hussain’s winner.

In Division Two, Aylesbury Vale Reserves won 4-2 at Wingrave Development. Lewis Walker, Luke Sellar, Shahaab Raja and Edward Richings on the score sheet.

Potten End enjoyed a 3-2 win over Ludgershall Reserves; George Biggerdike (2) and Ben Caddington on target.

Oving Reserves saw off Aylesbury Hornets 3-2 while Stoke Mandeville Reserves humbled Rivets Reserves 6-1, Jay Hollihead, Tony Castielle (2), Charlie Davies (2) and Brandon Bray-Sackey with the goals.