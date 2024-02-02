ADL Round-up

After the previous weekend’s Aylesbury and District League fixture list was decimated by the frozen ground it was back with a full set of League and Cup games as things heat up.

The semi-finals of the Marsworth Senior Cup are almost complete. With Great Missenden through last weekend they will meet Aston Clinton Sports or Potten End who meet this Saturday coming. Elmhurst needed extra-time to see off Division One promotion chasers Thame B, 1-1 the score after 90 minutes and 4-1 the final score.

Julian Reed put Thame ahead early on before an equaliser from Muneeb Ali Raja. In extra-time Muhammad Abubakr and two from Mohamed Haroon saw them through.

Elmhurst will face Oving who eased past Aylesbury Royals 7-2. Josh Dance (2) Harry Gollins, Adam Reader, Jack Redwood and Kyle Lawrence netting.

In the Thomas Field Shield last season's runners up Great Missenden are out, losing once more to rivals Stoke Mandeville after leading. Missenden went 2-0 up early on through Charlie Brooks’ brace but by half-time they were 4-2 behind with that the final score, Daniel O'Sullivan with a hat-trick, two being penalties and a Jack Maddran finish.

Aylesbury FC are flying high in Division Two and also are into the last four beating Bucks Utd 5-2 away from home. They will face the winners of Potten End or Wendover. Matt Rennie, James Green (2) Ben Russel and Lewis Ross with their goals.

Back in league action the chase for second place could go to any of the top six who are separated by seven points, albeit games in hand could change the outlook.

AWFC dropped points as they were held to a 2-2 draw by Wendover as they scrap to avoid the bottom two, currently held by Chesham Youth and Tring Athletic Zebras. After Luke Roberts put AW ahead, Stuart Creaser and Chris Shennan made it 2-1 Wendover, Aaron Wilkinson sealing the point.

Wingrave beat Tring 4-0 to leave them looking at relegation. All goals in the first half from Simon Heyes, George Morris. Matthew Cowan and Dan Coggins.

In Division One, with the top three not playing the sides just below were in action. Potten End’s two games in hand could see them push the top sides, they were made to work hard by goal shy Rivets Sports in a 2-0 win, Liam Picton and Glenn Thompson with the goals. Rivets deserved a little more for their performance.

Ian Pearce scored both goals for Stoke Mandeville Reserves as they beat St Leonard's 2-1 in the other game.

In Division Two leaders Aylesbury Hearts used their game in hand to pull four points clear of Aylesbury FC, with a 5-1 win over Wendover Reserves, Hearts hoping a red card doesn't derail their title push.

Aylesbury Hornets will continue to try and chase down FC as they beat Oving Development 3-2 through Jason Rose (2) and Alex Stepney, Jack Pennington with a double for Oving.