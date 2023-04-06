ADL round-up.

As we enter the final five weeks of the season it's all still to play for as surprise results occur or teams seem to just be able to pull out that one big win when needed.

Our second from last cup final is confirmed and the line up is not one many would expect. The Sheffield Jackman Final, on 17th April, is between former West Herts League Rivals Potten End and Kings Sports. Potten End are in the division below Stone Utd but on paper were favourites as they came away with a 4-2 win to reach the final. Glenn Thompson with a brace, Andrew Hall and Drew Duggan scoring.

Kings Sports have not won a league game but pulled out their big players for the cups as they defeated likely Division One top two AWFC 4-2 after extra time. Sports were 2-0 ahead before their skipper was red carded allowing AWFC to score twice late on, however the ten men went on to score twice in extra time to win the game.

Back in league action the battle to avoid the drop with Rivets Sports from the Premier Division changes ones more. Tring Athletic Zebras are now second bottom after Thame B beat Rivets 5-2 to jump from 10th to sixth, Jimmy Riley with a treble for Thame.

Toqeer Titans slipped to third bottom as they lost 2-0 to FC Bierton whilst Wendover grabbed a point in a 3-3 draw with Wendover. At the top AVD Sports used up their game in hand to go back to the summit but were held to a 2-2 draw by Wingrave. AVD are now level on points with Great Missenden but with a superior goal difference.

In Division Two, leaders Aylesbury Vale should pick up three points from FC Aristocrat forfeiting whilst Haddenham’s hopes of a top two or even title charge is out of their hands as they were beaten 1-0 by St Leonard's as Reece Mills’ first half goal sealed the points.

Haddenham are now 13 points behind with only four games in hand. St Leonard's meanwhile moved clear of the bottom sides. Ludgershall went down 3-2 by Stoke Mandeville who moved into second place; George Scott with a brace for Mandeville. Ludgershall and Stone meet this Saturday in a potential winner takes all game. Oving and Thame D shared a 4-4 draw in the final game.

In Division Two Stoke Mandeville Reserves went top on goal difference after a 3-0 win over Aylesbury Hornets, whose mini run came to an end. The score was 1-0 after an early goal for most of the match before George Sirbu scored twice.