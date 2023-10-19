ADL round-up.

Last weekend’s Aylesbury & District League Results added to the interest as each division seems tightly packed, even in little pockets.

The ADL Premier has last season’s two promoted sides in the top two. Aylesbury Vale Toqeer Titans lead with their fourth win in five after a tight 2-1 win over bottom side Tring Athletic Zebras, two very early goals via Amir Jafri and Nana Kwasi Sefah.

AWFC won a high scoring goal fest 8-4 over Chesham Athletic; Tom Shepherd grabbing five of his side’s goals.

The two victorious sides are looking to make it a four horse title race behind favourites Stoke Mandeville who have the only 100 per cent record. Three points separate the bottom four sides.

In Division One, Ryan Binnee scored the only goal in the 75rh minute as leaders Thame B made it four wins in five with a 1-0 win over Oving which ended their 100% record; they are still only four points behind with a game in hand.

AWFC Reserves are hot on their tail after a 3-0 away win at Haddenham Utd. Rhys Cairnie with an double and a Jake Dann goal.

Aylesbury Royals grabbed their first points in a 4-2 away win at Rivets Sports; after an entertaining but goalless first half the floodlights opened as Marc Sunderland scored for Rivets before a Leon Harding brace and a Liam Bradbury goal turned the tie around. Sunderland grabbed a goal back before Brett Smith's cute flicked header ended the game.

St Leonard's grabbed their second league win beating Buckinghamshire Utd 4-1 away, Ben Gomm's first half brace and a Jack Lavelle goal put them in control before sub Anthony Coles grabbed the fourth two minutes after coming on. Three points separate sixth to tenth place currently.

In Division Two the top four are separated by one point. Aylesbury FC lead by that point after a 3-3 draw with Wendover Reserves. Aylesbury thought they had won the game with an 89th minute Ben Allder strike before Will Davies-Hawes grabbed an injury time equaliser.

Aylesbury Hearts moved fourth, level on points with second place Aylesbury Hornets with an 3-0 win, three goals in less than ten first half minutes from Luis Silva (2) and Kenny Olaomo.

Steeple and Ludgershall are in third after ending Aylesbury Vall TT Reserves’ four game unbeaten run with a 2-1 win. Dave Philips’ early brace allowing them to defend out the rest of the game.

Oving Development came from 3-1 down to grab a 3-3 draw at home to Thame C. With the score at 1-1 via Will Holman and Ben Ward goals, Thame went down to 10 men but still scored twice through James Keeble. However, quick Lee Pettit and Harry Andrews goals made it level as Thame held on.

The final tie saw the bottom two sides Wingrave Development and Rivets Reserves, both without a point, meet. Andy List scored a hat-trick alongside an Adam Rasspass goal as Wingrave won 4-3 in contenscious circumstances via a late disallowed goal denying a point as Perry Rose scored another hat-trick for the losers.

The day wasn't one to remember for the Premier Division sides in the Berks and Bucks County Cup.

Only Stoke Mandeville FC are now flying the ADL flag as they walloped fellow ADL side Wingrave 9-2 to reach the third round. Dan O'Sullivan and Sean Coles with hat-tricks; they have a good chance of going far subject to the draw they get in the next round.