Aylesbury clubs discover next season's opponents as league constitution is confirmed

Aylesbury United and Leighton Town will come up against each other again next season. Photo: Andrew Parker.

Aylesbury United and Aylesbury Vale Dynamos can start plotting their trips for next season after the FA announced their league allocations for the 2025-26 season

The Ducks will remain in the Southern Premier League Division One Central, but there will be some new teams alongside those who have also retained their place in that division, as is the case for Aylesbury Vale Dynamos who will remain in the Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division.

Promoted from step five into the SPL Division One Central are London Lions and MK Irish, while Biggleswade Town, Marlow and Hitchin Town have dropped down from step three. There is also a lateral movement for Rayners Lane from the Isthmian League South Central.

The full line-up in the SPL Division One Central will be: AFC Dunstable, Aylesbury United, Barton Rovers, Beaconsfield Town, Biggleswade FC, Biggleswade Town, Enfield, Flackwell Heath, Hadley, Hertford Town, Hitchin Town, Leighton Town, Leverstock Green, London Lions, Marlow, MK Irish, Northwood, Rayners Lane, Stotfold, Thame United, Ware, Welwyn Garden City.

Dynamos, meanwhile, will welcome AFC Welwyn and Harlow Town who have been promoted, relegated sides Haringey Borough and Kings Langley, as well as Risborough Rangers and Sawbridgeworth Town who have had lateral movements from the Combined Counties League and Essex Senior League respectively.

The full line-up in the SSML Premier is: AFC Welwyn, Arlesey Town, Aylesbury Vale Dynamos, Baldock Town, Biggleswade United, Cockfosters, Colney Heath, Crawley Town, Dunstable Tonw, Haringey Borough, Harlow Town, Harpenden Town, Kempston Rovers, Kings Langley, Potton United, Risborough Rangers, Sawbridgeworth Town, Tring Athletic, Winslow United and Wormley Rovers.

All allocations are pending any appeals and final ratification in the coming weeks.