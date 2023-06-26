Aylesbury bring in three more as pre-season nears

Derek Feyi is back at Aylesbury United. (Photo: AUFC)

​Wide player Jayden Francis has joined the club having played professionally for KA (Knattspyrnufélag Akureyrar) in Iceland’s top division last season.

The 19-year-old plays as either a winger or a wing-back and began his career as a junior with Norwich City.

Francis said: “I’m excited to join Aylesbury and looking forward to a new challenge. The way the gaffer wants to play really suits my style of play, and I look forward to bringing charisma to the team and helping the club push on in its journey.”

Manager Jack Wells added: “A signing of this calibre really shows our intent as a club to push on. Jayden has unbelievable technical ability and I’m thrilled he’s trusted us to help in his development as he seeks further opportunities in the English pyramid.

"He can play in a variety of positions and being a pro in Europe and holding international caps will drive the standards up in my changing room.”

Goalkeeper James Callan has also joined The Ducks.

The 19-year-old was the youngest-ever goalkeeper to play in the National League, when he made his debut in goal for Barnet at 16 as a substitute against Sutton United in 2021.

He was part of the Barnet academy before signing a professional contract with the Bees. Last season he spent time on loan at Bedford Town before he was recalled by the National League side.

Wells said: “We’ve had good conversations in the past couple of weeks but with Craig Hill coming available we went a different route. However, after many conversations and much thought we believe James has great pedigree with being number two at Barnet last season, signing a goalkeeper of his calibre is a big step to what we want to achieve.

“A few people would have seen that we have parted ways with Craig. Non-league works very quickly, but I have to make the best decisions for the football club. We want to wish Craig all the best for his future endeavours.”

Returning to Aylesbury is defender Derek Feyi, who previously made four appearances for the club in 2019 before featuring for Arlesey Town and Staines Town.

Wells added: “I'm thrilled to get Derek over line. Since last being at the club Derek has found regular first team football and is someone I believe will be very important for us this coming season.

"As well as being a powerful centre back he also fits the mould of someone I can trust in possession of the ball and fully buys into the way we plan to set up.”