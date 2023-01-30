Aylesbury boss Wells hurt by late Town goal​

Jack Wells felt his side deserved at least a point. Photo: Mike Snell.

Jake Lee’s 92nd minute winner denied United a point and still leaves them only four points clear of the relegation zone.

And Wells felt the result was harsh on his side.

He said: “It’s a hard one to take to be honest. I thought for 85 minutes we did everything we were supposed to do and everything we had talked to the boys about before the game.

"We knew what they offered and where they were going to hurt us and I thought for ​long periods of time we managed to stop them doing that.

"Their keeper’s made to unbelievable saves – I was already celebrating for the second one.

"So it’s fine margins. I said there’s a couple of little bits of quality where we need to be better in the final third but it’s a really tough one to digest at the moment because I thought we were good for a point.

"I’m not going to take anything away from Cirencester as they’re a good side and I think they’ll be in the play-offs but I just feel hard for the boys as I think we’ve done enough to take something from today and we have to go home and feel a bit sorry for ourselves.

"We now have to pick the boys up and go again.”

Having only faced Cirencester in his second game in charge, Wells says the improvements made since then are plain to see.

He said: “I think we were really poor that day and I made no excuses but we’ve come a long way in a short period of time.

"It doesn’t really mean a lot unless we start to pick some points up and use that little bit of momentum."

Aylesbury now go into a busy period, starting with the visit to Biggleswade Town on Saturday before hosting Hertford Town on Tuesday night.

Wells added: “The players have to prepare themselves and have to be ready physically and mentally.