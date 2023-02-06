Aylesbury boss - ‘We weren’t good enough’

Aylesbury get a shot in against Biggleswade on Saturday. Photo by Mike Snell.

​Jack Moriarty’s consolation goal was all the Ducks had to offer from the game, the hosts being three ahead by half-time and adding a fourth early in the second-half with Jon Clements and Harry Draper scoring twice each.

The result leaves Aylesbury just a point above the one-team relegation zone, although they still have three games in hand on current bottom side Barton Rovers, one of which was at home to Hertford Town on Tuesday (7th) after this week’s Herald went to press.

Wells told the club’s YouTube channel after Saturday’s game: “It’s not good enough and I don’t think there’s one person in the changing room who would say that’s where we’ve been for the last six or seven weeks.

"It’s really hard to take because the first 45 minutes reminded me of week one or week two in the job where we didn’t really have much of an identity, and off the ball we didn’t want to be involved and we’re three down.

"The most frustrating thing is we had a style in the second-half where we created three or four good chances, take one of them and miss sitters, but we’re 3-0 down and you give yourself no chance at this level.

"I feel a bit disrespected today – I think I’ve given players information that they haven’t retained very well and what we need now on Tuesday is a reaction.

"I have my own standards in the way that I manage and the way I go about things and I think I like to do things properly and I’ll try and give us the best platform to be as professional as possible but today I feel very let down.”

Following the game with Hertford, three more home games in a row follow with the visit of FC Romania on Saturday, AFC Dunstable next Tuesday (14th) and then Hadley on February 18, with Romania being the side that sit between United and Barton at the bottom of the table.