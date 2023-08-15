Aylesbury boss - ‘Poor start cost us dear’

​Aylesbury United boss Jack Wells lamented his side's slow start to their opening game of the season at Stotfold on Saturday which ended in defeat.

Aylesbury boss Jack Wells says his team need to learn quickly.

​The Ducks fell two behind inside 19 minutes and were 3-1 down at half-time, and although they battled back to level the scores by the 72nd minute, a late penalty saw their recently-promoted hosts take the points.

And Wells said it was the start that upset him most.

He said: “We're a young group and we’re learning and we're going to learn very quickly that if you give teams goals as we did today that were down to some really basic fundamentals, then we’ll find ourselves where we did last season.

"My biggest issue was the manner with which we started the game, because you cannot do that at any level – we gave them eight or nine set pieces in about half-an-hour having scored already from one of them, and someone needed to take responsibility.

"The wind was awful and made it difficult but there are things you can do to make things a lot easier and we didn’t do any of them and made things ten times harder for ourselves.

"We changed the shape, the lads did what I wanted them to do for the majority of the second-half and then gave away the penalty late on.

"They’ll have to learn the hard way that if we make those mistakes it hurts us.

"I thought at 3-3 we could actually go on and win the game and had opportunities to do so it’s really frustrating.”

Wells was keen to move on ahead of a busy week of action.

Aylesbury were on home turf last night (15th) as they hosted another newly-promoted side, Leighton Town.

Action then turns to the FA Cup on Friday night, with the visit of Clevedon Town, the match played that day due to landlords Chesham having a league game the following day.

Wells said: “We’ve got loads of competitive football to happen this season so the Stotfold game won’t determine what we do based on that performance, but there were spells when we looked good and that's what we need to focus on for Tuesday's game.