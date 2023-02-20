Aylesbury boss hails players after last-gasp win

A 92nd minute header from Sonny French sealed all three points and moved the Ducks seven points clear of the relegation zone.

And Wells was a proud man after the game.

He told the club’s official YouTube channel: “I’m really chuffed for the boys because against Cirencester here three weeks ago we thought we deserved something out of the game and then conceded last minute, and that is the difference between where we are now to maybe where we were six weeks ago.

Sonny French heads home the injury-time winner. Photo by Mike Snell.

"Back then we’d have lost that game of football 1-0 but there’s a mentality about us now where we’ve got bits of quality and we just need to be able to make sure we stay in the game.

"We did that and that was our reward at the end.”​

On the performance overall, Wells felt both sides could have won the game and admitted Hadley had a right to feel hard done by.

He said: “I thought for about half-an-hour in the first-half we were really good, probably the best we’ve been for a long time in terms of you could see a bit of a pattern and the combinations were good and we got in behind.

"They had a bit of a spell for about 15 minutes where our keeper has made two unbelievable saves to keep us in the game and that’s why you have good keepers at this level and we certainly have one of the best.

"In the second-half I thought we were poor, for whatever reason we stopped playing, stopped trying to pick balls up in the pockets that were so successful for us in the first-half.

"But I’m not going to take anything away from the boys because mentally that’s a huge result for us because we’ve come so far. We’ve defended well and had that little bit of quality at the end. It’s another three points and we’ll go again next week.”

United’s next test sees them on the road to mid-table side AFC Dunstable on Saturday, where they’ll aim to build on the seven points taken from the last three games.