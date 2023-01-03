Aylesbury boss gives honest assessment as leaders prevail

Action from Aylesbury (in green) against Berkhamsted on Monday. Photo: Berkhamsted FC.

The result went to form but United battled well for large parts of the game, three second-half goals ultimately killing them off and leaving the Ducks second from bottom in the league standings.

But Wells was realistic about what he’d seen.

He said: "I’m not going to dissect it too much. Berkhamsted are where they are for a reason.

"I thought we did really well in the first half-an-hour of the game. We had opportunities, kept it really tight, and they just had a spell as we knew they would towards the end of the first-half.

"We hoped half-time would do us a favour and we talked about how we could stop them, but they just have so many threats and the first goal in the second-half to make it 2-0 has really hurt us and it was an uphill battle from there.

"They’re a really good side and have some good resources at their disposal, which you could see with the changes they made off the bench.”

Wells now sees this weekend’s relegation six-pointer at Barton Rovers as a key priority, with defeat meaning it would be Aylesbury who would prop up the table.

He said: “I’ve always been honest in football. Every game is competitive but ultimately we have to focus on what I’m calling the little table of eight and for me our objective is to finish top of that.

"There are points up for grabs in the next few weeks and they’ve got to be the focus.

"It hurts to lose, especially in that way when I thought at half-time we were more than competitive, but that’s the level and Berkhamsted were really good at what they did.

