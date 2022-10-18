Aylesbury and District League round-up: Divisions all wide open this season

Aylesbury & District League round-up.

The ADL’s three divisions seem generally wide open for 90 per cent of sides this season, bar the exquisite few at the top.

In the ADL Premier, Elmhurst moved from eighth to fourth with a 5-2 win over Thame B with whom they are now level on points. Elmhurst scorers were Callum Martin (2), Ibrahim Khan, Ethan Holt and Aliyaan Haider.

FC Bierton won their first league game since the opening day as they beat winless Toqeer Titans 3-1, Jay Court, Ryan Short and Ian Pearce netting.

Wingrave need to find some consistency but they defeated Rivets Sports 4-3 for their second win of the season.

In Division One, second v third battled it out as Aylesbury Vale remained undefeated in a 1-1 draw with Oving. Sanwal Hussain and Josh Dance scoring respectively.

Five points then separate fourth to 11th. St Leonard's now haven't won in four games as rejuvenated and new-look Stone Utd beat them 4-3 for back-to-back wins with debutant Kelson Guiste netting a brace.

Kings Sports grabbed their second point as they held Ludgershall Utd to a 2-2 draw, Conor Digin with a brace for Sports.

Wingrave Development games are always high scoring, this week’s a 5-2 away win at Rivets Reserves.

Advertisement

In Division Two we have new leaders as Thame C romped to a 5-0 win over Aylesbury Vale Reserves. Jordon Davis and Stuart Barr made it 2-0 at the break and second-half goals from Richard Carr and Ben Wards brace finished the tie.

Stoke Mandeville Reserves are second with Geoge Sirbu scoring four goals in a 7-0 win over Aylesbury Hornets. Mandeville had four junior U17 players involved as Charlie Skiller scored a 35-yard screamer, Sam Elliot and youngster Dillon Tucker scoring the others.

Wendover Reserves hit Oving Reserves for eight without reply. Wendover controlled the game from start to finish scoring four goals in each half. Braces came from Matty Hodges and Tom Grace, while Corbin Rose, Dan Bell a Will Davies-Hawes 30-yeard screamer and an own goal rounded things off.

The standard game of two halves took place at Ludgershall as AWFC Reserves turned a 2-0 half-time score into a 2-3 lead ten minutes into the second half, 3-4 the final score.at Ludgershall Reserves.

Advertisement

There were four cup games and all four favourites avoided a cup upset. Great Missenden beat Prestwood Reserves 4-0 despite being two divisions apart while Prestwood First beat Haddenham Utd 3-1.

The leaders of Divisions One and Two met as AWFC ended Potten End’s 100 per cent ADL debut 4-2. Two goals early on saw the score 1-1 after two minutes with AW then leading 3-1 and 3-2.