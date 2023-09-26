​AWFC hit six to go top in Aylesbury & District League

​AWFC hit six to go top in ADL.

​Herts Junior Cup action saw two ADL sides progress. St Leonard's won 2-0 at Oxhey Reserves, Ben Gomm and Lee Hatch with the goals, whilst Potten End won 1-0 at Tring Corries Reserves U23s via a Ryan Cole winner.

In League action, AWFC are top after a 6-3 win over Wingrave, Tom Shepherd with a first-half hat-trick, George Scott (2) and Chris Davies. Stoke Mandeville had a 5-2 win over Elmhurst thanks to Dan O'Sullivan’s penalty, Jack Maddran, Jack Bowers, Ricky Gwilliam and Ian Pearce.

Aylesbury Vale Toqeer Titans beat Wendover 3-2, Mohammed Waqar with the 85th minute winner, while Great Missenden won 4-3 at Tring Athletic Zebras, Dan Hunt with a bullet 89th minute header to win the game.

Division One leaders Thame B beat Stoke Mandeville 4-1 through Ryan Evans (2), Ben Crawford and Jimmy Riley. AWFC Reserves went second with a 4-2 win at Aylesbury Royals: Harrison Grinstead, Jake Dann, Rhys Cairnie and Elliott Johnson scoring. A Luke Sallis 40 yarder and a hat-trick from Dylan Langley helped Haddenham humiliate Rivets Sports 4-3 despite having ten men the entire game.