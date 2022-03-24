At last a win for Ducks! Victory over Hertford Town is first since December

Captain Jack Wood celebrating at Aylesbury United's win over Hertford Town

For Aylesbury United the wait for a win since December 11 was at last over.

Fans could celebrate Ducks beating struggling Hertford Town 2-0, with first-half goals by Sonny French and Dave O’Connor.

Ducks, now 14th in the Southern League Division One Central, have two away games this week.

Celebrations in Ducks' first win of 2022

They are at eighth-placed Harlow on Saturday, followed on Tuesday by a rearranged match at play-off challengers Welwyn Garden City.

Manager Ben Williams has boosted the squad with three new players ahead of the transfer deadline.

Experienced Portuguese defender Luis Fernandes, 34, signs from Staines Town, where he was captain and made 23 appearances this season.

Phillip Appiah is another experienced player. The 32-year-old Ghana/Canada dual national is a central midfielder.

Captain Jack Wood celebrates Ducks' much-needed victory

And full back Daniel Ball, 20, the brother of Anthony Ball also joins the Ducks for season run-in.