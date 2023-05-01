News you can trust since 1832
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Ferry runs aground with baby on board after smoke in engine room
10 hours ago Nurses strike continues: Major disruption for NHS services in England
10 hours ago Additional flight to evacuate Britons from Sudan today
13 hours ago Ryanair cancels 220 flights over May 1 bank holiday due to strikes
1 day ago Hardcore coronation fans already camped outside Buckingham Palace
1 day ago One dead and seven injured in Cornwall nightclub knife attack

​ADL title races going to the wire

​Aylesbury & District League round-up, by Marc Thoday:

By Marc Thoday
Published 1st May 2023, 18:10 BST- 1 min read
It's getting tight in the ADL going into the final week.It's getting tight in the ADL going into the final week.
It's getting tight in the ADL going into the final week.

​Two 2022-23 Aylesbury & District Football League title battles have gone to the wire as we reach the end of the season this week.

The first title winners are in Division One as Aylesbury Vale FC made it back-to-back League successes.

Despite only playing twice in the last 35 days, they have had to sit and wait to see how their rivals fared with games in hand after leading for the second half of the season.

The title was decided as AWFC failed to pick up the one point they needed as they lost 2-0 at home to Haddenham, who in turn finish third, four points off the top.

Most Popular

In Division Two, the title and promotion goes down to a midweek double header between Potten End and Aylesbury Vale Reserves on Wednesday night after Potten End beat Prestwood Reserves 1-0 via Liam Picton’s goal.

Prestwood Reserves could finish third despite leading the last few weeks. Stoke Mandeville Reserves will finish in the top two after they squeezed past Vale themselves 3-2.

In the Premier Division, if both AVD Sports and Great Missenden match each other's results in midweek, the title will go down to a title decider next Saturday between the two teams.

AVD Sports beat Wendover 3-1 whilst Missenden beat Wingrave 3-0.

Elmhurst need to beat Missenden to grab third spot as they lost 1-0 to rivals Toqeer Titans in the day’s final game.

Related topics:District Football LeaguePotten End