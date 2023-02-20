ADL teams progress to semi-finals

ADL round-up.

​There were some important wins in league and cup last weekend.

The fourth set of semi-final ties are starting to form, this time in the Sheffield Jackman Cup, for sides’ first teams from outside the top division.

Kings Sports have struggled in their debut league season but are slowly gathering momentum with another cup win, 4-2 over Stoke Mandeville.

Tomi Anifowoshe put Kings ahead and Dean Porter grabbed another goal to make it 2-0 at the break. It was soon 3-0 as Marvis Edmund headed home but Mandeville narrowed the gap after 65 minutes. Kings then restored the three-goal advantage when Edmund finished well and a late consolation wasn't enough as Kings saw out the game.

They will face AWFC who were given a good work out by Division Two strugglers Aylesbury Hornets, winning 2-0 thanks to Connor Briggs and Tom Sheppherd.

Stone Utd have also a struggled since promotion but have a last four game against Haddenham or Potten End to look forward to after a 4-3 win over Ludgershall, Brett Collins with a brace.

In the Presidents League Cup AVD Sports were made to work hard for a 4-3 win over in-form Haddenham to reach the last eight.

Wingrave reached the Oving Cup semi-finals with a 2-1 away win at Long Crendon Reserves. George Morris equalised from the spot before Will Swadling grabbed the winner. They will face either Stewkley or Marsh Gibbon who play this weekend.

Back in league action, goal difference could determine the winner of the Premier Division title so Great Missenden’s 9-3 win over Rivets Sports was much needed, Daniel Moss with a hat-trick.

At the bottom, Prestwood’s new-look side are on the hunt for Houdini as another win, 2-1 over third place Elmhurst, gives them every chance of avoiding the drop.

Wendover also needed a win at the bottom as they beat Tring Athletic Zebras 3-0: Chris Shennan (2) and Luigi Passaro scoring.

In the other game Thame B and FC Bierton shared a 4-4 thrilling draw with seven different scorers.

In Division One, the top two both lost as leaders Aylesbury Vale lost their 13 game unbeaten league win as they were surprised 4-2 by St Leonard's, Matt Farrell’s brace early in each half setting the tone, Ben Higgins and Jack Lavelle with the others.

Vale are nine points clear but AWFC have three games in hand and the two sides meet this weekend. Haddenham are 14 points back with five games in hand.

St Leonard's win helps them pull away from the sides at the bottom. FC Aristocrats’ 4-3 win over Oving also moved them up the table, goals from Tom Burton, Leon Harding and a Matt Bradbury brace.

In Division Two, Potten End are finally coming in to join the top four as they put a huge dent in one of their rivals’ title charge.