ADL Round-up: ​United move into last eight

ADL Round-up

The Berks & Bucks Charles Twelvetrees County Cup saw Haddenham Utd move into the last eight after an impressive comeback against fellow ADL side Stoke Mandeville, with a 4-3 win.

Despite being 0-2 down at the break they turned the game around with goals via a Matt Featherston brace, Luke Lindsay and an own goal.

The last eight will give a stern test against sides ranked much higher but in the Cup anything is possible.

We also have the line-up for the semi-finals of the first Trophy of the season as the final three Marsworth Senior Cup quarte-finals took place.

Thame B, already through, will face AVD Sports, who saw off Elmhurst for the second time in a week, this time 3-0 with Daniel Boetang, Craig Woolhead and Callum Sweeney netting.

Great Missenden and FC Bierton will meet once more as Missenden beat Prestwood 3-1 and Bierton saw off Wendover 2-1 after extra-time, Steve Lindsay and Chris Davies cancelling out Chris Shennan’s goal.

Kings Sports bowed out of the Herts Junior 3-1 at home to Elizabeth Allen Old Boys, while Oving are out of their own Village Cup going down 5-2 to Stewkley.

In League action, in the Premier Division, Wingrave remain on the up as they disposed of Thame B 5-1. Tring Athletic Zebra snuck a 0-1 away win at Rivets Sports

In Division One, Aylesbury Vale remain on course for back to back titles as they eased to a 5-0 away win at Stone Utd, Ray Lee-Long adding a brace from the bench to seal the game.

AWFC squeezed to a 4-3 away win at FC Aristocrat: Lewis Hampton (2), Dan Jones and Tom Elgar netting. The final game saw Ludgershall win a six pointer at St Leonard's 5-2 thanks to a Jordan Gill hat-trick that brings St Leonard back into the battle near the bottom.

In Division Two, it's still a five horse chase despite the top three pulling away. Leaders Prestwood Reserves look the team to beat now as they moved three points clear over Thame C. A 4-1 win over Wingrave Development via Ryan Coker, Conor Kipping and a Sam Gibbs brace.

Third-placed Stoke Mandeville won a massive six pointer away at AWFC Reserves 2-1: Brandon Martin and Harvey Fenn, both under 17s, scoring.

The top three have all played 14 games. AW are five points behind with two games in hand. Potten End remain ten points behind, but have five games in hand, after having to work hard past a stubborn Aylesbury Hornets 2-0 as Glenn Thompson and Jamie Hickman netted.

Aylesbury Vale Reserves dented any chance Wendover Reserves have of infiltrating the top five, beating them 2-1 thanks to Charlie Ogle and Amman Hussain goals.

