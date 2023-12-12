ADL round-up: ​Potten End win a cup thriller

ADL latest.

​The penultimate week of the 2023 ADL Calendar saw the weather call off two games as the move towards the quarter and semi-finals of the various cups hots up.

In the Thomas Field Shield, Oving of Division One took Premier Division side Great Missenden to extra-time before losing out 1-0, Freddie Gamble with the winner.

Two mid-table Division One sides St Leonard's and Potten End battled out a ten-goal thriller with the away side winning 6-4 also after extra time; Ryan Cole with a hat-trick, Liam Picton, Harry Coe and Elliot McGovern netting.

In the ADL Reserve Cup, a mini-league was created for extra games this season. After two of the three rounds it still has something to play for in both Groups A & B. Group A sees both AWFC Reserves & Stoke Mandeville Reserves level on six points, the same goals scored and conceded.

Stoke Mandeville matched AW's 4-1 away win at Oving Development, Brandon Martin and Lee Benton scoring first half, Harvey Fenn with a second half brace.

The two sides meet this weekend to see who tops the group for a more favourable semi final. Oving and Wendover Reserves cannot qualify.

Group B has Aylesbury Vale TT Reserves top after their second win, 3-1 over Wingrave Development. Mohammed Ibbra, Faizan Mahroof and Mohammed Murtaza Salim scoring.

Rivets Reserves came from 0-3 down to draw 3-3 with Thame C, a moment of madness from the Thame keeper being sent off after Ben Ward, Sam Hunn & Jacob Davis had put their side well ahead, Perry Rose direct from a corner and Ryan Coker (2) in the last 20 minutes.

Rivets have four points, but face Aylesbury Vale needing a point, a big win for Thame at Wingrave Development could see them into second place.

In the Tom Munt League Cup AWFC came from 2-0 down at half-time away at Wingrave to win 5-2 and reach the last 8. Cam Roll 2, Aaron Wilkinson, George Robinson and Connor Briggs netting.

Wendover are also through after Aylesbury Royals forfeited due to a lack of players.

Stoke Mandeville came unstuck in the County Cup as they went out in the last eight at home to Maidenhead Town - despite leading 2-0 their stronger opponents came back to win 5-2; leaving Haddenham as the final side in a B&B competition.

In ADL League action Elmhurst's climb up the Premier Division continues as they beat Chesham Youth 5-1 to move into fourth, albeit sides around them have games in hand. Muhammed Abubakr hit a treble.

In Division Two. Rivets Sports’ depleted side were routed 13-1 by free scoring AWFC Reserves. The goal difference sending them back to the top of the table. 10-1 at half time. Jale Dann and Rhys Cairnie with hat-tricks. Elliot Johnson (2) Brandon Jeffs, Joe Pitts, Kyle White & Archie White (2) the others.

In Division Two it looks like a two-horse race now as the top two both won. Aylesbury Hearts beat old friends at Steeple & Ludgershall 6-0, four weeks after a 4-0 win, that's 21 goals in that period with one conceded. Sina Kurdistani with a hat-trick.

Aylesbury FC will fight them all the way as they beat groundshare rivals Aylesbury Hornets 4-3, FC coming back from 0-2 and 3-1 down at the break, James Green with three assists; Matt Rennie (2) Mike McCourt and Tyler May scoring.