ADL round-up

There was joy and frustration and cup upsets across four competitions last weekend.

The Thomas Field Shield preliminary round saw Division One strugglers Haddenham win another penalty shootout; this time knocking out higher flying Premier Division Aylesbury Vale TT. After a 2-2 draw and no further goals they earned a 6-5 shoot out win, Luke Lindsay with a double for Haddenham.

In the Tom Munt League Cup preliminary Aylesbury Hornets knocked out another higher Division side again; this time St Leonard's the scalp as they were stung 4-3 at home. Racing into a 4-1 lead and missing a penalty the Hornets are on a cup charge.

Steeple & Ludgershall saw off Wingrave Development 0-4 in the other tie, Dave Philips hit a long range opener before subs Matt Gibbs, Freddie Tarbard and Rowan Bullivant scored in the second half.

In the Sheffield Jackman Cup Aylesbury Royals saw off Buckinghamshire Utd 2-1 away with late goals from Leon Harding and Nathan Perna.

The David Grainge B&B Junior Cup only has one ADL side remaining as Rivets Sports blew a 2-0 lead away at Oakley to draw 2-2 and crash out 4-1 on spot kicks.

Haddenham now host Oakley as the only side left.

In the ADL Reserve Cup, being run as two mini-leagues this season, the sides expected to go far won their opening games. Aylesbury Vale TT Reserves beat Thame C 4-3 away in Group A, Lewis Walker scoring his second goal to win the game with five minutes to go.

In Group B, Stoke Mandeville Reserves ran into a 3-0 early lead at Wendover Reserves inside 20 minutes as Harvey Quinn grabbed a hat-trick in five minutes; 3-1 the final score. Holders AWFC Reserves beat Oving Development 4-1 away thanks to Brandon Jeffs, Kyle White and a Jake Dann double.

In League action there is a gap growing at the top of the Premier Division. Leaders Stoke Mandeville hit Wingrave 8-1, Jack Maddran with four goals. AWFC saw off Wendover 1-0, Tom Shepherd scoring again, with an equaliser denied by the assistant.

Great Missenden needed a 92nd minute header from Freddie Gamble to see off Elmhurst 4-3. The final game saw a six pointer as Chesham Youth beat Tring Athletic Zebras 4-2 that sees them jump into sixth place.

In Division One, Oving came from behind to draw 2-2 with Potten End. Liam Picton and James Bundey got the Potten End goals before Harry Gollins netted on halftime, Josh Dance equalising with 18 minutes left.