ADL Round-up: Cup final opponents now known

ADL round-up.

​The ADL Reserve Cup Final will be between Prestwood Reserves and AWFC Reserves on April 3. Prestwood saw off Aylesbury Vale Reserves 4-1, Phil Burnett with a hat-trick, whilst AW knocked out Ludgershall Reserves 2-1, Rhys Cairnie and Shoaib Ali with their goals.

In the Presidents League Cup, Elmhurst will face Wendover in the last four after beating Toqeer Titans on penalties.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Premier Division relegation battle took another twist. Wendover are now second bottom after a 4-2 defeat to Thame B, Jimmy Riley with a hat-trick. Already relegated Rivets Sports went down 7-2 to Wingrave, George Morris with four goals.

In Division Two, AWFC beat Ludgershall 5-2 to keep up their title charge thanks to Tom Shepherd, Luke Norris, Frank Blacher, Lewis Stevens and an own goal. Haddenham beat Oving 4-2, goals from Kuran Khundi, Luke Sallis. Nick Dugmore and Matt Featherstone.

Aaron Wilkinson’s brace helped Stoke Mandeville, are also still in the race, to win 2-1 over St Leonard’s. Stone Utd are running out of games to avoid the drop as they lost 4-0 at FC Aristocrat who should be safe, Leon Harding with a hat-trick.

In Division Two Stoke Mandeville Reserves went top hammering third place Thame C 7-0 while Potten End beat Wingrave Development 6-0 as they moved fourth with Liam Picton netting a treble, Drew Duggan a brace and one for Brandon Graves.

Advertisement

Advertisement