ADL round-up.

Last weekend’s Aylesbury & District Football League fixtures had a sole focus just on League games across the three divisions before the cups start to dominate the autumn months.

The sides looking for the titles and promotion slots are starting to become clearer after four weeks of the 2023-24 season.

Starting in the Premier Division, Sean Cole’s hat-trick helped Stoke Mandeville go top the table with a big 6-0 win away at Chesham Youth who still look for their first points of their debut season.

AWFC sit second after their game at Elmhurst was abandoned late on with a broken leg to a young AW player.

Great Missenden, the current champions, eased to a 4-1 win over Wingrave, who are up and down each week. Charlie Brooks hit a brace plus there was a Neil Humphrey screamer and Dan Moss goal.

Wendover are finally off the blocks after three defeats as they beat Tring Athletic Zebras 3-1 thanks to Stuart Creaser's double and a Luigi Passaro goal. The zebra stripes are still looking for their first points of the season.

In Division One, a week after leaders Thame B beat second place Stoke Mandeville Reserves, the two sides fought out a 1-1 draw in the reverse fixture, Jordan Lawrence cancelling out Harvey Fenn's early opener.

AWFC Reserves took advantage to move into second with a 5-1 win over Buckinghamshire Utd, who again are looking for their first debut points. Elliot Johnson netted twice, once from the spot, Brandon Jeffs, Owen Addison and a Darren Woolard lobbed effort.

Potten End are off the bottom as they beat Rivets Sports 1-3 away, going 0-2 ahead via Ryan Cole and Glenn Thompson at the break, sub Martin Carr grabbed a goal back and it needed an amazing double save from the Potten keeper Josh McGuiness on the line to keep his side ahead; Liam Picton scoring the third late on.

Oving beat inconsistent St Leonard’s 2-1 in the final game, Pat Hurst with a second half brace.

In Division Two, the two early pace setters met as unbeaten newbies Aylesbury Hearts went 2-0 ahead versus leaders Aylesbury FC early on through a David Serrinolli brace.

However, by the break FC were 2-3 ahead and went on to win 2-4, Matt Rennie (2) Mike McCourt and Ben Allder with the turn around goals.

Aylesbury Vale TT Reserves beat Thame C 4-1 away to continue their unbeaten run, Tom Staszewski with two of their goals.

Aylesbury Hornets’ winning run was pegged back late on by Steeple & Ludgershall in a 1-1 draw as Dave Philips equalised.