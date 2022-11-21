ADL round-up: Busy day of league and cup action

ADL round-up.

ADL sides were involved in four different cup competitions as well as league action.

In the Herts Junior Cup, two forfeits have allowed Kings Sports into round three but Potten End lost 2-1 to Lea Sports PSG Reserves. Stone Utd were handed a bye in the Oving Cup.

In the Thomas Field Shield Elmhurst eased to a 5-0 win over Oving, Kian Hales with a brace.

In the Marsworth Cup Senior Section, Rivets Sports had a 6-3 win over Toqeer Titans, Ryan Sunderland with two goals, while Thame B humiliated FC Aristocrat 14-2, Jordan Lawrence and Jimmy Riley getting four goals a piece. FC Bierton won 3-1 at Ludgershall, Ian Pearce with a brace.

In the Reserve section, Rivets Sports Reserves saw off Wingrave Development 5-2 after extra-time, Perry Rose with two. Stoke Mandeville Reserves beat Wendover Reserves 2-1.

Back in league action there were some big wins at the bottom of the Premier Division. Prestwood had a 5-1 win over Tring Athletic Zebras while Wingrave won 2-0 at Wendover.

In Division One, AWFC went back top as Tom Sheppherd grabbed a hat-trick as they beat St Leonard's 5-2 away and Aylesbury Vale squeezed past Thame D 3-2. Stoke Mandeville jumped to fourth after winning 5-4 at Haddenham United.

In Division Two AWFC Reserves moved second with a 2-1 win at Oving Reserves, while Prestwood Reserves beat Ludgershall Reserves 6-0 away, Shaun Dryden with a treble, andAylesbury Vale Reserves overcame Aylesbury Hornets 3-1, Mahdi Habib with two.

