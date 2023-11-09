ADL round-up.

On Bonfire Weekend the fireworks were lighting up the sky and sparklers lighting up in many back gardens whilst a few sides were on fire on Saturday in the Aylesbury & District League as cups again took the focus.

The upset of the day came in the Thomas Field Shield as Division Two leaders Aylesbury FC knocked out Premier Division 2nd placed AWFC 2-0. Matt Rennie and Tyrone Isaacs scored in the second half.

Aylesbury Royals avoided a potential upset, steering themselves to a 3-2 win over in form Aylesbury Hearts from the division below. Hearts led 0-2 via a Hasan Kharkhour brace, Matt Bradbury and Mark Avis took the game to extra time before Bradbury netted the winner.

In the Tom Munt Presidents Cup, Aylesbury Vale ripped Rivets Sports apart 8-1 away, as despite being in the game early on five quick first half goals and three more late on romped them to victory via six different goal scorers.

Stoke Mandeville faced a tough test against a side in AWFC Reserves, who had beaten them pre-season. The gulf was just a little too much for Division One leaders AW against the Prem leaders Mandeville, 3-1 the final score. Sean Coles scored two and Jack Maddran the other.

In the ADL Reserve Cup we have a Champions League-style knock out this season and the first game saw Rivets Reserves new look side beat Wingrave Development 2-1 with two penalties from Ryan Coker and Alfie Nelson.

St Leonard's crashed out of the Herts Junior Cup, after a good little run, Harpenden Colts a step to far as they lost 6-3 at home.

Back in League action the Premier Division focus was at the bottom as Tring Athletic Zebras finally grabbed their first win after five straight defeats in a 4-2 win in the derby at home to Wingrave. Charlie Beeton and Sam Hudson put Tring 2-0 up inside ten minutes before Billy Hurley made it 3-0. George Morris grabbed two back either side of Hudson's second goal.

Elmhurst won their first league game since the opening weekend as they beat fellow strugglers Wendover 2-1 away thanks to Ali Khan and Muhammed Abubakr.

In Division One, Haddenham Utd's good form continued with a 3-2 win over Oving. Pat Hurst put Oving ahead but 17 minutes later Haddenham led 3-1 via Dylan Langley's hat-trick. Hurst then scored again five minutes later.

Buckinghamshire Utd are improving and almost grabbed their first ever points but were denied by an 88th minute winner by Stoke Mandeville's Ben Floyd as his goal grabbed a 4-3 away win.

In Division Two Aylesbury Hornets kept themselves in the mini top four race as they beat inconsistent Aylesbury Vale Toqeer Titans Reserves 3-2.

Vale led 2-0 through Adam Munir and Amman Hussain, but a rare Ferrari Schembri goal and debutant Matt Roberts scored within a minute before Shaun Chakauya netted the winner.