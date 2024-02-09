Aylesbury & District League round-up.

It's the final three months of the season and the semi-finals start soon and throughout March across the seven cups.

The Marsworth Senior semi-finals became the third confirmed line up as non-ADL side Aston Clinton Sports ended Potten End’s triple cup run with a 4-1 win and they will face holders Great Missenden. Elmhurst v Oving is the other semi-final.

In the Thomas Field Shield, Thame B are into the last four and have the daunting opposition in Stoke Mandeville after beating Aylesbury Royals 0-4, Tom Gibbons, Ryan Binnee, Dino Bonwick and Jake Vinson scoring. Aylesbury FC face Potten End or Wendover on the other side of the draw.

Oving are into their third semi-final, the Sheffield Jackman Cup, the Oving Cup the other, as they avoided a banana skin at Aylesbury FC with a 4-1 win, Josh Dance (2) Pat Hurst and Luke Cairney netting. They will face Haddenham Utd or Aylesbury Royals. The other games see Potten End or Aylesbury Hearts face Thame B or Aylesbury Hornets.

Back in league action, Stoke Mandeville need three more wins for the ADL Premier Title as they eventually eased past Wingrave 7-0. The score was 1-0 at the break via Sean Cole’s strike, Kieran Schmidt hitting a 12 minute quick fire second half hat-trick that opened the floodgates.

The battle for second and the drop also gets tighter. AWFC saw off old friends Aylesbury Vale TT to 2-0 to consolidate second place. Jamie King saved an early penalty before Dominic Fowler and own goal sealed the points.

Great Missenden dropped more points in a 2-2 draw with Wendover who were ahead at the break via Luigi Passaro and Tristan Hardy goals.

Bottom side Tring Athletic Zebras got their first league win since 4th November with a 3-0 win over Chesham Youth are now just three points above them. Mark Ludlow, Ben Robinson and Ryan Shefra’s goals the difference.

In Division One, leaders AWFC Reserves pulled clear albeit they have played more games than their two rivals. A 5-1 away win at Rivets Sports was helped by a Jake Dann hat-trick and some bad errors. Archie White’s penalty and Rhys Cairnie tap in added to their total.

St Leonard's kept their slight hopes up with a 2-1 win at home to Haddenham Utd, Jack Lavelle and Finbar Blount with goals in the first ten minutes before Conor Baldwin got one back before the break.

Stoke Mandeville Reserves took all three points as their opponents Bucks Utd forfeited.

In Division Two, leaders Aylesbury Hearts look unstoppable as they won again 5-2 at Thame C, that's nine in a row in the League. Josh Monene hit a brace.

Aylesbury Hornets found their shooting boots again as they humbled Wendover Reserves 8-0 away, Jason Rose with a hat-trick. Shaun Chakauya and Scott Johnston hit two each and Treva Moora the other.

Rivets Reserves have their sights on fourth place with another win over Aylesbury Vale TT Reserves, Ryan Coker and Perry Rose with a goal apiece. They are seven points from their aim as sides around them dropped points.