ADL games beat the weather

​Despite the freeze on last Friday, the ADL only lost three games to frozen pitches.

In the Tom Munt President League Cup, Great Missenden avenged an early defeat to friends Aylesbury Vale TT with a 3-0 win and progress to the quarter-finals, Ian Holmes, Graham Stephenson and Charlie Brooks on target.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Bucks Herald within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the Thomas Field Shield, Thame B faced Aylesbury Hornets who had beaten higher-ranked sides already, Thame though easing to a 5-2 win via a 12 minute James Bonwick hat-trick.

Haddenham Utd held Stoke Mandeville at the break 2-2 though the latter were a little too strong, winning 6-3 away, Ian Pearce with a hat-trick in the second half for Mandeville.

In the ADL Reserve Cup, AWFC are all but through to the semi-finals as they have six points from two of their three games: a 3-1 win over Wendover Reserves who are out. Jake Dann, Rhys Cairnie and Toby Dawkins got the goals.

In league action, AWFC extended their lead at the top of the Premier Division; a 4-1 away win at Chesham Youth leaves them four points ahead – Lewis Stevens, Luke Roberts and a Cam Roll brace.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Elmhurst overcame Wingrave 6-2 as an Oli Garcia hat-trick, a brace from Aliyaan Haider and Steven Gomez-Mendy goal put Wingrave to the sword.

Wendover made it back to back wins with a 4-1 win over Tring Athletic Zebras. Stuart Creaser, Chris Hughes, Bruno Passaro and David Bill netting.

In Division One, St Leonard's beat Aylesbury Royals 3-1.

In Division Two, Aylesbury FC's unbeaten League run was ended by lowly Aylesbury Vale TT Res 3-0, Mohammed Nasar and Mohamed Murtaza Salim putting them two up inside ten minutes.

Rivets Sports Reserves almost blew a 3-0 lead away at Oving Development. Phil Bartlett, Jamie Gilbert and Perry Rose (2) scoring in a 4-3 success.