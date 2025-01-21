A frustrating weekend for the Ducks and Dynamos

Sonny French scored twice for United at Hertford. Photo: Mike Snell.Sonny French scored twice for United at Hertford. Photo: Mike Snell.
​Aylesbury United’s Sonny French scored twice but the Ducks were beaten 3-2 at Hertford Town on Saturday.

​The hosts went in front following a counter-attack on 29 minutes through Riley Carr, but French equalised early in the second-half with a shot that took a deflection and wrong-footed the goalkeeper.

Hertford then went back in front, however, as Ade Gbolahan headed home from a corner, and they essentially made the game safe on 83 minutes as George Devine netted their third.

French then netted the goal of the game in stoppage time, his long range strike finding the top corner of the net, but it wouldn’t be enough to salvage United a point.

Aylesbury were due to host Biggleswade FC on Wednesday night, after this week’s Herald went to press, before they then have two more home games with the visit of AFC Dunstable on Saturday and then Stotfold next Wednesday night.

*Aylesbury Vale Dynamos also fell to defeat as they lost 2-1 at struggling Shefford Town & Campton.

Just four days after losing in the County Cup at Binfield, Dynamos went behind on 27 minutes but equalised when Bakary Daffeh received Blaaze Lawrence’s pass and fired home before half-time.

However, a fine 25-yard effort won the game for the hosts on the hour mark.

Dynamos were due to host London Lions on Tuesday night (21st) and then go to league leaders MK Irish, on Saturday, before welcoming Cockfosters to the Greenfleets Stadium next Tuesday (28th)

