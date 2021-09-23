A few unusual results and unbeaten runs ended in Aylesbury & District League

.

After another round of games only a few sides still have a 100 per cent record, as like usual the Aylesbury & District League threw up a few unusual results and unbeaten runs were ended spectacularly.

In the Premier Division Wendover and Prestwood played out a rare 0-0 draw.

Long Marston’s new look side grabbed their first point drawing 3-3 with Aylesbury Vikings but after leading 2-0 and 3-1 with ten minutes to go may feel disappointed not to win. Darius Fletcher (2) and stalwart Nick O’Donovan scored for the villagers, Akeel Khan, Carl Moreton and Kozzy Sangoya for the Vikings.

In Division One only Wingrave have the 100% winning record as they beat Haddenham Utd 3-0. Danny Coggins, Paul Considene and Taylor Brown sealed victory against a resilient Utd defence.

FC Bierton beat Wendover Reserves 5-1 to move second, Ian Pearce with a brace, Kris Byrnes, Max Ellis and Jon Miller netting.

Carl Gunning scored four of FC Aristocrats goals as they won a nine-goal thriller 5-4 over Rivets Sports to sit third.

AWFC looked in good form and set to continue their run at Aylesbury Raiders who had lost both their games, however Raiders romped to an 8-2 away win.

Daniel Moss and Isaac Monene both netted hat-tricks.

AVD Sports won big again 7-2 over Ludgershall with six different goal scorers.

Stoke Mandeville games seem to always be high scoring as they beat Tetsworth Reserves 5-1 with goals from Rhys Morgan (2) debutant Damian Wieczorek, Gaffer Adam Mellis and Tom Buchan.

In Division Two in-form Ludgershall Utd Reserves (Ben Pope, Kelson Guiste and Luis Silva ) moved three points clear at the top with a 3-2 win over Thame B.

Oving beat AFC Berryfields (Andrew Broadbent) 7-2, with four goals for Josh Dance.

Aylesbury Vikings Reserves dominated at home to new boys St Leonard’s, who needed two late goals from Romario Todd-Jackson and Harry Hawes to win 2-0.

Stone Utd stunned previously unbeaten Prestwood Reserves 0-5, withthree penalties by Brett Collins, Charlie Abrahams and Kieren McGlinchley with Connor Fallows and Ben Russell also scoring. Wingrave Development beat Rivets Reserves 5-1 thanks to Will Swaddling, Adam Rasspass, Alex Hard, Dan Gouldstone and Jack Atterbury.

Aylesbury Hornets (Craig Thornton and Jack Parker) dominated against St Johns who took the points through Callum Weir (2) and Mansoor Mohammed.