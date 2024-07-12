15 places to watch England vs Spain Euro 2024 final in Aylesbury

Gareth Southgate’s men face a tough challenge against an outstanding Spain team that have won all their fixtures so far.
When the Euro 2024 final kicks off at 8pm on Sunday, just like the rest of the country, many Bucks residents will want to share in the potential collective joy of seeing an English men’s national team win on a major stage for the first time since 1966.
With that in mind we have listed a handful of the pubs showing the big game.
Here are 15 of the pubs in Aylesbury showing the match:
1. The Feathers
One of the pubs most associated with showing live sports in town. The Feathers is offering booking packages for games at the championships that can be found online. Photo: Google Street View
2. The Weavers
The Weavers is another Aylesbury pub that shows football all year round. For the final it is operating a walk-in only system, it has set up a projector in its garden for previous England games. Photo: Google Street View
3. The Rockwood
Not known for showing lives sports, but a popular Aylesbury bar nonetheless. The pub is selling UK grub throughout the final and will show the match on a projector screen. Photo: Google Street View
4. The Broad Leys
Known more for its food than football. The popular Aylesbury pub is setting up a marquee with three televisions for the final and has other screens set up inside its venue. An online booking service is available, but it is believed to be full two days out from kick off. Photo: Google Street View