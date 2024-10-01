Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

That's four weeks into the new season completed and it's all go in the ADL; plenty of goals, hat-tricks, let minute goals and big scores. There was a full League programme after the County Cup focus.

In the Premier Division Great Missenden were the big scorers of the day with a 14-0 away win at Aylesbury Lions who's debut season has been hit by a number of player changes. Miles Baxter with a first half hat-trick. Graham Stevenson (4) and Alex Cairns a treble off the bench. Stoke Mandeville went 1-0 down to Wingrave early on but came back to ease to a 7-1 away victory to continue their long unbeaten league run; Chris Shennan scoring 4 times.

A rare game saw two sides from the same Club play each other as AWFC beat AWAC 2-1, 16 year old Teddy Cawston with his first ever goal for AC who rued a contentious offside for a draw. Connor Briggs first half and Luke Dowie second half for AW.

Elmhurst beat old friends AVTT 5-0 to get their first win of the season. Four of the goals in the second half .Goals from Ibrahim Khan, Muhammad Abu Bakr, Allyian Haider, Merouane Addad and Meamadou Kante.

In Division One we have new leaders as Oving went top, knocking Rivets Sports into 3rd as they beat them 4-1. Alfie Nelson putting Rivets ahead before a Josh Branch brace, Ethan Nancarrow and Ian Pearce goal each. St Leonard's moved second with a good point in a 2-2 draw with Aylesbury Hearts. Sub Ben Higgins with two goals for St Leonard's.

Haddenham Utd are off and running as they beat inconsistent Aylesbury FC 4-2 away. the returning Dylan Langley grabbing a Hat-trick. Chesham Youth and Stoke Mandeville Reserves shared the spoils in a 2-2 draw, the Harvel brothers, Cameron and Eliot both scoring for Chesham. Quinn Murray (2) for Mandeville. Julian Reed scored the only goal for Thame B as they beat Aylesbury Hornets 1-0.

In Division Two leaders Plough Penguins almost capitulated and lost their 100% winning record as the last kick of the game gave them a 4-3 win over Aylesbury Hornets Reserves. Jamie Stringer, Jay Telford and Brian Green put the Penguins 3-0 up before a manic last 20 minutes saw Ben Gomm net three times, the equaliser in the 94th minute, however a header destined for the top corner was tipped round the post by a Hornets defender leading to a 95th minute penalty winner netted by top scorer Brian Green.

AVD Warriors, another debut club, moved second as they beat Quainton 3-1, Kai Borrett and Rohan Nail netting after Adam Siswick scored for Quainton again. Oving Reserves moved their after three wins on the bounce; a 4-3 win over Rivets Reserves. A ten minute three goal spell in the second half putting them 4-1 ahead, despite Rivets late rally. Steeple & Ludgershall beat Thame C 2-0, Asher Williams with both goals. AVTT Reserves got their first win of the season by default as Wingrave Development could not raise a side.

There was one Cup Game as Tring Athletic A avoided a potential banana skin tie at Chearsley from the Division below. A 3-1 away win sees Tring into the next round of the Thomas Field Shield. Ryan Shefras, Sam Hawkins and Sam Hudson scoring.