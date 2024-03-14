First Cup Final confirmed

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Division One Oving FC could be in 2 Finals this season and win promotion to the promised land, They had to stop in form Premier Division who had won 11 of their last 12 games, the only defeat to the champions elect Stoke Mandeville. Oving in the same period had won 8/12; however a Josh Dance 76th minute goal saw them win 0-1 rather impressively after Elmhurst missed a number of chances.

Oving will face Hellenic Div Two side Aston Clinton Sports, a side not unfamiliar to the ADL on paper but new to the competition in recent years. They faced current Premier Division Title holders Great Missenden, who are currently 2nd. Aston were too good for even one of the ADL's stronger sides as they brushed Missenden aside 5-1 with Aston having five different goal scorers. The final is 25th March at Tring Athletic.

The Semi Finals of the Sheffield Jackman were confirmed finally after a rained off game between Haddenham Utd & Aylesbury Royals finally beat the weather. Haddenham won 3-2; Conner Baldwin and Nick Dugmore with early goals for the victors. Dugmore scoring again for a brace. Tom Burton and Nathan Perna for Royals. Haddenham will face Oving in the semi final; Potten End and Thame are the other two sides left in the competition.

In the Tom Munt League Cup AWFC sealed the final place in the last four as they avoided a possible upset at in form Division Two high flyers Aylesbury Hornets; 5-1 the final score, all five goals in the second half and three of those in the last ten minutes. Connor Briggs with a brace, Luke Robert's, Lewis Hampton and James Stevens the others. AWFC face Stoke Mandeville for a place in the Final.

In League action there were no Premier League games so the focus was on Div One and Div Two top and bottom.

Thame B used their game in hand on Oving to go into second place, two points ahead with a 3-0 away win at St Leonard's. Joe Rycraft after two minutes, James Bonwick and Luke Dowie in the second half. Thame are three points off leaders AW Reserves with two games in hand but they also have to play them away. Potten End's late push with 3-5 games in hand was dealt a blow as they lost 0-3 to Stoke Mandeville Reserves, Sean Cole's with a hat-trick. Mandeville could be the outsiders for a top two finish.

In Division Two Aylesbury FC got themselves back in the promotion race with a 3-1 at Oving Development. They need a point out of their last two games to secure second place if Aylesbury Hearts beat their rivals Aylesbury Hornets this Saturday. Should the Hornets win they will May to beat Hearts themselves in the final game..

Wendover Reserves came away with a narrow 1-0 win against Aylesbury Vale Toqeer Titans Reserves via a sliced clearance which looped over the keeper who pushed it into his own net.Wendover Goalie Ashley Morgan with point blank save in the second half to keep the scoreline intact.

At the bottom both sides won as Rivets Reserves finally got out the bottom two with a good 3-1 win over Steeple and Ludgershall. Ryan Morgan and Ryan Coker with quick fire goals to go 2 goals ahead. Steeple got a goal back before Perry Rose sealing the game late on as Oving drop into the bottom two. Wingrave Development beat Thame C 3-2 to move them within a point of Oving. Anthony Waters with a first half double , before Ben Ward got a goal back, Felix Horner thought he had grabbed a point only for Wingrave's Andrew List to grab a winner two minutes later. The three sides around the bottom have games between them to see who avoided finishing with the wooden spoon.

An end of season set of Cup Competitions have been set up for extra games as an ADL Senior & Junior Cup; a three game mini leagues with a semi final and final in each.

In the Senior Group A, Aylesbury Hearts, who have won every game bar two to lead Division Two comfortably beat Premier Division Wendover 4-0 away. Akeel Khan opened the scoring before three second half goals from Isaac Monene, Joshua Monene and Marcus Junior.

In Senior Group B there was a 10 goal thriller as Division One leaders AWFC Reserves took on Premier Division Wingrave who beat them 6-4. AWFC romped into a 3-1 lead at the break through Kyle and Archie White and Rhys Cairnie. George Morris equalised early on. Callum Kidney made it 3-2 early in the second half before Cairnie grabbed his second for 4-2. Queue 20'miutes and four Wingrave goals as Morris completed a hat-trick and grabbed a fourth, Matthew Cowan with the sixth goal in a max turnaround.