First ADL title confirmed

A weekend of glorious sunshine saw a reduced number of games but the confirmed line up of the third ADL final, the last semi-final and the first of the Divisional Trophies secured.

Division Two's title was finally sealed by debutants Plough Penguins, who won their 17th game out of 18 with a 7-1 away win at Wingrave Development. The aim now to go unbeaten and focus on a possible League and Cup Double.

Frank Blacher had a hat-trick after Andy List put the villagers ahead in the first minute. Jay Telford, Harry Wooster, Jamie Stringer and Dan Forde also scored. Wendover Reserves 2-0 defeat to inconsistent Steeple & Ludgershall sees them just about hanging onto a chance of second place as four sides could still finish runners-up, Steeply taking points off these sides yet again.

In Division One Oving are all but promoted after defeating Thame B 4-1, a far superior goal difference means only a point is needed. Josh Dance, Rahat Islam, Joe McCartney and Adam Reader scoring. Aylesbury Hearts are three points behind, a 0-0 win as Aylesbury Royals forfeited means they need to win their three games and hope Oving fail to beat Haddenham or Tring Athletic A. Nothing is impossible.

ADL Division Two Winners Plough Penguins

Haddenham drew 2-2 with St Leonard's with a Harry Wood double for Saints. At the bottom Tring Athletic A smashed 10 men Rivets Sports 9-0 to move themselves out of the relegation zone on goal difference. Twists are possible at both ends.

In the Cups Aylesbury Hornets saw off rivals and neighbours Aylesbury FC 2-1 to reach the Sheffield Jackman Semi Finals. Coming from behind Liam Burnett equalised before Matt Roberts netted the winner 15 minutes from time.

The Thomas Field Shield will see old foes Great Missenden and Stoke Mandeville face each other in the final. Mandeville are hoping to retain the Shield and Missenden hoping for third time lucky. Missenden saw off Brewster FC 2-0, Mandeville beat AWFC 7-1.

Ryan Coker scored twice as Rivets Reserves beat Quainton 3-1 to end their top two chances in the Junior Subsidiary Cup. Oving Reserves forfeit gives Chesham three points.

In the Senior Subsidiary Cup Elmhurst beat Wendover 3-1.