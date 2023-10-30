Entries are open for the return of the Pednor 10
On 31 December, Chiltern Harriers will be joining forces with Chesham-based charity, the Arctic One Foundation (Charity Reg No: 1149536) to bring the return of the seasonal favourite - the Pednor 10.
As in previous years, there will be the option of completing the 10 mile event (two laps of a five-mile route) as a solo runner or as a pair.
- All finishers receive a memento, with prizes for 1st, 2nd and 3rd male and female, as well as prizes for relay option and age categories
- Participants will need to be 17 or over to enter the 10-mile event, or 15 to compete as part of a relay team
- 50% of profits will go to the Arctic One Foundation
Race Licence: 2023-47221
To enter: visit www.chilternharriers.com and click on the link for the Pednor 10.
About the organisations
Chiltern Harriers AC is an active athletics club, based in the Chiltern District in South Buckinghamshire and catering for a wide range of athletic abilities and aspirations.
The Arctic One Foundation (Charity Reg No: 1149536), established in 2012, provides sporting opportunities for the disabled and able bodied community.