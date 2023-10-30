Entries are open for the return of the Pednor 10

On 31 December, Chiltern Harriers will be joining forces with Chesham-based charity, the Arctic One Foundation (Charity Reg No: 1149536) to bring the return of the seasonal favourite - the Pednor 10.

As in previous years, there will be the option of completing the 10 mile event (two laps of a five-mile route) as a solo runner or as a pair.

All finishers receive a memento, with prizes for 1st, 2nd and 3rd male and female, as well as prizes for relay option and age categories

Participants will need to be 17 or over to enter the 10-mile event, or 15 to compete as part of a relay team

50% of profits will go to the Arctic One Foundation

The start of the Pednor 10

Race Licence: 2023-47221

To enter: visit www.chilternharriers.com and click on the link for the Pednor 10.

About the organisations

Chiltern Harriers AC is an active athletics club, based in the Chiltern District in South Buckinghamshire and catering for a wide range of athletic abilities and aspirations.