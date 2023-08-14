Entries are open for the beautiful Shardeloes 10k

You'll receive a warm welcome from local running Club Chiltern Harriers AC at the annual Shardeloes 10k on Sunday 24th September 2023.

Around 250 runners are expected to take on this scenic multi-terrain course in the stunning surroundings of the Chiltern hills.

The event starts and finishes at the spectacular setting of Amersham Cricket Club at Shardeloes, where refreshments are on offer in a relaxed and friendly atmosphere.

All finishers receive a memento for finishing and there are prizes for 1st, 2nd and 3rd male and female, as well as for 1st places in age categories and teams.

The 10k race will start promptly at 09:30am.

Entries for the 10k cost £17.50 for UK Athletics affiliated runners and £19.50 for unaffiliated. UKA Race Licence: 2023-46502

Visit www.chilternharriers.com for entries.