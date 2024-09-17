Early competition eagerness in the Aylesbury & District League

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

With a full set of fixtures across our the ADL’s three divisions once more, most know a good start to the season usually leads to good things.

However, this is a league of surprises and anything can happen and already there have been signs that nothing is impossible.

In the ADL Premier Division there were just two games; the usual tight game between Wendover and Stoke Mandeville saw last year's champions win again 3-2 despite Wendover's best efforts after taking the league in the first minute via Luigi Passaro. There was a late winning goal for Mandeville as Sean Cole scored twice and Dan O’Sullivan once.

Great Missenden got their season up and running with a 4-1 win over Aylesbury Vale Toqeer Titans, Cameron Doogan with a hat-trick.

New Aylesbury & District League side Plough Penguins.

​The other four ADL Premier sides all crashed out of the Berks & Bucks County Cup in Round 1.

Wingrave travelled miles to Pundit FC in Slough, bravely going down 2-1.

Elmhurst lost 3-2 to MK College Academy, while AWFC took Great Horwood to penalties after a 1-1 draw, losing 8-7 on spot kicks.

Aylesbury Lions’ debut saw them go down to ten men and thus an 11-1 walloping by Willen FC.

Back in league action and Division One threw up some unexpected results after three sides took a hammering on week one.

Tring Athletic A held Aylesbury Hornets to a 1-1 draw, and their first points must feel good after a long losing streak, Perry Rose scoring for Hornets.

Chesham Utd held Rivets Sports also to a 1-1 draw, as Cameron Harvell equalised not long after Alfie Nelson put Rivets ahead.

Aylesbury FC defeated Oving 4-3 for their first points this season. Callum Sweeney put FC ahead before Harry Gollins equalised, Sweeney netting a second immediately after to lead at the break, Nick Nolan and Jason Fox’s late goals sealing the win.

Aylesbury Royals’ management directed them to three points with a 5-3 win over Haddenham Utd. Chris Hance was star man for the Royals.

Aylesbury Hearts are second after two late Sina Kurdistani goals off the bench turned a possible 1-0 defeat at Thame B into a 2-1 away win.

St Leonard's have also started well as they ended Stoke Mandeville Reserves’ 17 game unbeaten run with a 3-1 away win to top the division, Ben Higgons (2) and Finbarr Blount netting.

In Division Two, Wendover Reserves top the table after a 9-0 thrashing away at Wingrave Development, second-half braces from Callum Thomas and Dan Bell.

New boys Plough Penguins made it two wins from two with a 5-1 win away at Chearsley. Two goals inside the first five minutes from Jay Telford and Jamie Keane set the tone but the villagers grabbed a goal back before Robbie Pearce's header somehow looped in just before half time for 3-1, then two more goals from Moses Johnson and a Brian Green 25 yarder sealed the points.

Rivets Reserves also have six points, beating Quainton 4-1 despite manager Adam Siswick's belter of a consolation.

Aylesbury Hornets Reserves got their first win bringing Thame C back to earth after their thumping week one win, Hornets winning 2-1 via Cam Dell and El Mokhtar Jellal goals.

Steeple Claydon hit Aylesbury Vale TT Reserves for six with a 6-2 away win, Asher Williams and Gareth Dench with two goals each, Will Alberti's tap in and Chris Farnell's screamer doing the damage.

Oving Reserves won their first game in months with a 3-2 away win at AVD Warriors, new signings Isaiah and Josiah Ruiz both scoring on their debuts.