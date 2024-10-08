Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Another week of local football last weekend saw a mixture of League and Cup games with some interesting battles, a cup upset and numerous hat-tricks or braces.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the Presidents League Cup preliminary round the big upset saw Division Two newbies AVD Warriors beat Division One Rivets Sports 4-1, Kai Borrett with a double as the younger side won through.

Rivets Reserves are through though as they beat AVTT Reserves 2-0.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plough Penguins are through beating Steeple & Ludgershall 0-3. Steeple should have led before they conceded a silly penalty before halftime, Brian Green scoring another spot kick.

Aylesbury & District League latest.

An even sillier second booking saw the home side down to ten men as Green scored again and Jay Telford made it three.

Aylesbury Hornets are also through beating Haddenham 4-3 AET, Trevor Moora equalising five minutes before the end of 90 minutes and Perry Rose grabbing his second goal near the end of extra time.

In the Thomas Field Shield Aylesbury Hearts led AWAC from the division above 2-1 inside 20 minutes before going town to ten men five minutes late and losing 2-3. Chris Moyse, Daniel Moss and Archie White on target.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Great Missenden eased past Elmhurst 5-0; two first half goals and three in the second with the subs impacting the game.

In the ADL Premier Division there is a gulf in the sides as Stoke Mandeville beat Aylesbury Lions 17-0, Sean Cole's 5, Dan O'Sullivan 4, Leon Harding 3 the headliners.

Bucks Utd scored four on their debut game but lost 10-4 to Aylesbury Vale TT. Toby Ward with six goals in a double hat-trick.

Wingrave beat Wendover 3-1 to get their first win of the season; George Armstrong (2) and James Evans netting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Division One leaders Oving romped to an 8-3 away win at St Leonard's, Ian Pearce with a hat-trick, St Leonard's also going town to ten men but most of the goals had gone in prior.

Thame B moved 2nd with a tight 2-1 away win at Tring Athletic A, while Aylesbury FC despite some inconsistencies moved third with a 5-1 away win at Chesham Youth.

Stoke Mandeville Reserves won their first game this season 5-0 away at Aylesbury Royals, Ryan Hamilton with a brace off the bench.

In Division Two Wendover Reserves stay hot on the tails of the leaders as they won their third game from three 4-1 away at in form Oving Reserves. Callum Thomas and Sam Hardy scored early on, Dan Bell and Kevin Santos-Lukeman late on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thame C grabbed their first win since the opening day 5-3 against Wingrave Development, Ben Ward netting four, James Keeble the other. The final game saw Aylesbury Hornets Reserves narrowly lose again, this time 3-2 at home to Chearsley.