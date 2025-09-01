Dinton CC U9's win Aylesbury District Cricket final in "Invincibles" season

Both teams had won their respective divisions with unbeaten records, so it promised to be a good match between two really strong teams.

Having won the toss and chosen to bat Dinton found themselves facing a very strong MK Air bowling attack and MK took regular wickets early on preventing Dinton from building a score. The third pairing of Yusuf Naseem and Willoughby Baker managed to gradually turn the tide, batting with calmness and maturity far beyond their 8 and 9 years, they managed to build a partnership and a foundation for the team to build on.

The final pair Luke Mead and Aadit Walvekar capitalised and guided Dinton to a respectable total of 250. This was a great score having been under so much pressure but it was a little "under par" and defending it would require some good bowling and fielding.

Dinton got off to the best possible start when Willoughby Baker took 2 wickets in the first over and immediately put MK Air on the back foot. The rest of the team responded brilliantly, maintaining the pressure on MK Air's batters with excellent bowling and fielding throughout - Flynn Baker taking 2 wickets for 9 runs, Alf Cocking 1 for 6 and Yusuf Naseem 1 for 5. Dan Milburn conceded only 2 runs from his 2 overs and Aadit Walvekar only 3, meaning the batters were being consistently challenged. This was supported with superb work from their teammates in the field - Henry Rush taking an excellent catch behind the stumps and Dinton taking a further 5 wickets through Run Outs.