Cup finalists confirmed in Aylesbury and District League

Stoke Mandeville Prem Winners

The second ADL Cup final has been been confirmed as the ADL Reserve sides played out their semi-finals on Saturday.

Despite their drubbing in the Marsworth Reserve final Stoke Mandeville Reserves will be in a second final for the second season running. They beat Thame C 2-1. Wendover Reserves lost their other Semi Final but this time they won beating AVTT Reserves 2-0 to make the Final on Monday 28th April.

AVD Warriors will be hoping for medals as they beat Aylesbury Hornets Reserves 5-1 in the Junior Subsidiary Cup A. In the Senior Section AWFC won with Wingrave’s forfeit.

Back in League Action and the Premier Division Title has been retained by Stoke Mandeville with just 2 points dropped with one to play. MA default 3 points as bottom side AWAC forfeited, ending with just a point, they look to regroup ned year. Stoke Mandeville face Great Missenden in their last game that could still stop their rivals coming runners up.

In Division One Aylesbury Hornets are still hoping for at least third place, Their 7-0 away win at Chesham Youth relegated their opponents and improved their own goal difference vastly; Harry Roswell scoring inside the first minute. Aaron Huddlestone's screamer & 5 second half Perry Rose goals. St Leonard’s will want a good end to the season and 4-3 win over Aylesbury Royals moved them up the table.

A goal fest first half of six goals before Finbarr Blount netted the winner 10 minutes from time. Saints Jack Lavelle ‘s hat-trick. Rob Elseys 40 yarder, Matt Brook and Hayden Lambourne for Royals. Haddenham Utd best Rivets Sports 0-1 in the other game.

In Division Two Oving Reserves are promoted as runners up after a 4-1 win over Quainton ensured other results didn’t matter, an impressive turnaround where they finished bottom last season. Harry Andrew’s , Gus Hay, Jesse Back and Jack Redwood scoring.

Plough Penguins unbeaten run continued with a 2-0 win over old friends Rivets Reserves. Dan Forde opening the scoring after a keeper error and Ross Sykes finally getting his first Penguins goal. Four teams will fight it out for 3rd and 4th place after Steeple & Ludgershall beat Wingrave Development 3-2 to keep in that hunt