Sir Henry Floyd Grammar School cricketer is country's top wicket taker

Allisa Shannon was also a talented gymnast before she chose to concentrate on cricket

Talented cricketer Alissa Shannon, who plays for Dinton CC and Bucks County, was the leading U15 girls wicket taker in the country this season.

In 45 overs she claimed 21 wickets for just 162 runs - a strike rate of 12.86 and average of 7.71. Her figures included a five-wicket haul for only five runs.

Her father Brett explained: “Two years ago, a joint initiative between Mike Sutcliffe (Dinton CC) and Mr Greg Boult (Director of Sport at Sir Henry Floyd Grammar School) enabled a group of targeted girls at the school to meet female England cricketers, physios and experience training techniques for a day.

“The aim was to develop interest and help them to take up and excel in sport.

“Alissa was identified at that development day as having the potential to become a talented bowler.”

She started playing for

Dinton CC with the encouragement of Mike Sutcliffe and other coaches, including Eliot Lloyd and Fraser Stewart.

With last summer lost to Covid, more coaching this season saw Alissa elevated to the U15 girls Bucks County squad, as well as County U18s and Dinton and County Women’s.

In the boys teams, she has played U15, U18 and 3rd men’s.

Fran Wilson, England cricketer has also been a great mentor and help.

Alissa is Australian born with a British passport and played in the backyard with her dad and brother growing up, coming to the UK five years ago.