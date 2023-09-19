​AWFC go top in ADL standings

Aylesbury & District League round-up.

In the first full set of league fixtures for all bar one of the ADL’s sides, there were debut wins for two and a good performance by the other.

In the Premier Division the early leaders after two games are AWFC as they came back from 2-0 down early on away at champions Great Missenden to draw 2-2. Tom Shepherd and Aaron Wilkinson netting.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Bucks Herald within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stoke Mandeville have merged and their new-look side should be challenging. A 2-1 away win at Wendover set them on their way as Sean Coles set up Dan O'Sullivan in the 37th minute to then return the favour in the 61st.

Wingrave opened their season with a 5-0 win over Chesham Youth who are still finding their feet. George Kus opened the scoring, before an own goal and George Morris strike made it 3-0 at the break; Morris grabbed a second early on before a Joe Wright direct corner with the final goal.

Elmhurst have had to rebuild again and saw off their friends at Aylesbury Vale TT with a 3-1 win. Mohamed Kherouh, Muhammad Abubakr and Aliyaan Haider scoring.

In Division One Thame B lead the way, beating AWFC 4-3 away despite Archie White's hat-trick.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Stoke Mandeville also have six points as they beat St Leonard's 2-0; Brandon Martin early in the second half before Dylan Tucker scoring in injury time.

Rivets Sports’ new team got their first win 2-1 over debuting Buckinghamshire Utd; Jason Logan and Ryan Sunderland on target.

A Kyle Lawrence hat-trick and a Pat Hurst double helped Oving get their season off to a winning start with a 5-3 win over Potten End.

In Division Two, Thame C lead the table, like the start of last season hitting five goals once more with a 5-1 win over Wingrave Development, Richard Carr among the scorers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Aylesbury Hearts eased past Oving Development with a 4-1 victory. Daniel Boulton put Oving ahead before Danny Salim equalised on half time then Akeel Khan's brace and a Sina Kurdistani goal.

Steeple Claydon & Ludgershall grabbed their first win too 6-3 over Rivets Reserves; Perry Rose scoring a hat-trick for Rivets but Matthew Gibbs hitting five for the winners, Asher Williams the other scorer.

Aylesbury Vale TT Reserves held Aylesbury FC to a 2-2 draw while Aylesbury Hornets hit two late goals in a 3-1 win over Wendover Reserves. Scott Johnson, Ollie Moore and Aaron MacKenzie’s penalty doing the damage.